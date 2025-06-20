Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún

/ By

Cancún Playa del Carmen Tulum

Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports.

As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects beach tourism. But not all beaches in Quintana Roo are overrun. Several still offer the clear water and clean sand visitors expect—and they’re ready for travelers looking to escape the algae.

According to a June 19 report and recent updates from the Sargassum Monitoring Network of Quintana Roo, there are five beaches currently listed as completely free of sargassum. Another 19 show only a very low presence, while many popular destinations—including parts of Playa del Carmen and Tulum—are facing heavy landings.

Isla Mujeres: Safe Bet for Clear Beaches

Isla Mujeres is one of the few destinations in the Mexican Caribbean where sargassum is almost entirely absent. Located a short ferry ride from Cancún, this island continues to offer some of the cleanest beach experiences in the region.

Playa Norte, the island’s main beach, remains free of seaweed. Its shallow turquoise waters, soft white sand, and calm currents make it a top choice for families and swimmers. Playa Centro and Playa Lancheros, both smaller and quieter, also remain sargassum-free, providing peaceful alternatives for visitors avoiding the crowds.

To reach the island, ferries depart frequently from Puerto Juárez in Cancún. The ride takes about 20 minutes and offers a quick escape to a much more pristine coastline.

Cancún Beaches Also in Good Shape

While many parts of the Caribbean coast are struggling with algae, Cancún still has pockets of relatively clean beaches. As of June 16, Playa del Niño and Puerto Juárez report no significant sargassum buildup. Playa Langosta and Punta Nizuc also rank low in seaweed presence.

These areas provide convenient access to the beach for travelers staying in the city or hotel zone. Public access, beach services, and restaurants make them popular with both locals and international tourists.

Current Forecast and Outlook

This summer is shaping up to be one of the worst sargassum seasons on record. The United Nations and Mexican authorities estimate seaweed landings could range from 60,000 to over 500,000 tons in 2025. That’s in line with or even greater than the record levels seen in 2018.

To manage the situation, federal, state, and local governments—along with the Mexican Navy—are deploying containment barriers to keep the seaweed from reaching the shore. Cleanup crews are also active in high-impact areas. Plans are underway to construct a facility that could convert sargassum into biogas, offering a longer-term solution to the annual problem.

Where to Go and What to Expect

Here’s a breakdown of beach destinations and their current sargassum levels:

  • No Sargassum: Playa Norte (Isla Mujeres), Playa del Niño (Cancún), Playa Centro (Isla Mujeres), Playa Lancheros (Isla Mujeres), Puerto Juárez (Cancún)
  • Very Low: Playa Langosta (Cancún), Punta Nizuc (Cancún), a handful of smaller inlets and hotel beaches
  • Moderate to High: Most of Riviera Maya, including Playa del Carmen, Akumal, and Tulum

Beach conditions can change quickly. Travelers should check the Sargassum Monitoring Network’s daily updates before choosing a destination.

Tips for Visitors

  • Use the sargassum traffic light map provided by local authorities to see which beaches are clear before heading out.
  • Book accommodations near sargassum-free zones, especially in Isla Mujeres or the north end of Cancún.
  • Choose biodegradable sunscreen to avoid damaging coral reefs and marine life.
  • Avoid stepping on sargassum piles—they can hide debris and attract insects.

For those seeking a beach vacation with minimal disruption, Quintana Roo still offers options. Isla Mujeres remains the most reliable pick for seaweed-free shores, and select areas of Cancún are holding steady. While other parts of the coast face heavier landings, planning ahead can help travelers enjoy a clean and relaxing beach getaway this summer.

Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • Arrivals at Puerto Vallarta airport increases nearly 50 in JanuaryAirlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel policies are now in place. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Travelers passing through Puerto Vallarta International Airport and other major airports across Mexico may experience delays or cancellations due to the ongoing effects of…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
Scroll to Top