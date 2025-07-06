Sargassum in Quintana Roo Hits 76 Beaches from Cancun to Tulum, Only 24 Clean Beaches

Sargassum in Quintana Roo has reached moderate to excessive levels on 76 beaches—including Cancun—as cleanup crews race to protect tourism and coastal ecosystems.

A recent survey from the Quintana Roo Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory shows 76 out of 100 beaches on the state’s Caribbean coast now face moderate to excessive seaweed influx. The surge spans from the hotel zone in Cancun down through Riviera Maya and as far as Tulum, prompting daily cleanup efforts by authorities and private operators.

According to Sunday’s report, 17 beaches registered moderate sargassum arrivals, nine showed abundant levels, and a striking 50 beaches hit the red “excessive” threshold on the Observatory’s traffic-light scale. Cancun’s main coastline remains among the hardest hit, with several shorelines reporting more than a cubic meter of seaweed per linear meter of beach.

“Local teams work before dawn and into the evening to clear sargassum,” said María López, coordinator for the Citizen Observatory. “Our crews use tractors, hand rakes and floating barriers to keep the beach open for visitors. But with this volume, it’s a race against the tide.”

The affected area covers popular destinations across the state: from Punta Cancún and Playa Chac Mool in the north, through Puerto Morelos and the Cozumel ferry zone, to Playa del Carmen and the archaeological beaches near Tulum. In many spots, thick mats of brown algae wash up daily, threatening hotel-zone operations and small businesses that rely on sun-and-sand tourism.

Environmental scientists warn that the current bloom results from a mix of factors. Warmer Caribbean waters fueled by climate change can boost sargassum growth. Nutrient runoff from rivers and agricultural lands farther south may also feed the algae, while shifting currents concentrate blooms along coastal reefs.

Dr. Carlos Ruiz of the National Marine Institute explained, “Moderate levels can benefit local ecosystems by providing habitat for fish. But excessive accumulations block sunlight, alter water chemistry and can harm sea life when decomposing.” He noted that trapped sargassum can lower oxygen levels in nearshore waters, stressing coral reefs and seagrass beds.

Tourism officials remain optimistic. “We know how to handle this,” said Jorge Martínez, head of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. “Our hotels and beach clubs have protocols in place. We share real-time data with government agencies so they can deploy cleanup crews where they’re needed most.”

Still, some small operators struggle to keep pace. “Last week we cleared the sand by hand,” recounted beach club owner Ana Gómez. “Today I had to pause service twice because the tide brought in new piles.”

State officials stress that public cooperation helps. Observers encourage beachgoers to report dense sargassum via a dedicated hotline and to avoid dragging heavy mats back into shallow water. Each report lets crews target hotspots before they grow unmanageable.

As the summer season proceeds, authorities and scientists will continue weekly assessments. The goal: keep Quintana Roo’s white-sand beaches clear, protect marine ecosystems, and safeguard the region’s vital tourism economy.

1. Overall Beach Conditions

No Sargassum: 5 beaches

5 beaches Very Low Amounts: 19 beaches

19 beaches Moderate Arrival: 17 beaches

17 beaches Abundant (> high): 9 beaches

9 beaches Excessive (red-level): 50 beaches

Local authorities and private teams continue daily cleanup operations to keep coasts clear and safe for visitors.

2. Beaches with the Least Sargassum

Cancún Area

Cancún (main beaches)

Playa del Niño

Puerto Juárez

Puerta del Mar

Puerto Cancún

Playa Las Perlas

Playa Langosta

Playa Tortugas

Playa Gaviota Azul “Fórum”

Playa Caracol

Playa Delfines

Playa San Miguel

Punta Nizuc

Isla Mujeres & Nearby

Playa Norte

Playa Mía

Playa Centro

Playa Lancheros

Punta Sur

Isla Contoy (no landing)

Isla Blanca

Costa Mujeres

Playa Mujeres

Punta Sam

El Palmar

Cabo Catoche (no landing)

Puerto Morelos

Puerto Morelos Centro

Puerto Morelos Norte

Lázaro Cárdenas & Holbox Region

Chiquilá (no landing)

Holbox Ferry (no landing)

Punta Mosquito (no landing)

Punta Cocos

Holbox Centro

Cozumel

Playa Las Uvas

Playa Chankanaab

Playa San Francisco

Playa Mía

Playa Palancar

Playa El Cielo

Punta Sur

Isla de la Pasión

Playa Punta Norte

Playa Las Rocas

Playa San Juan

Cozumel Muelle

Playa del Carmen

Playa Mamitas

Tulum

No significant sargassum recorded

3. Beaches with the Most Sargassum (Orange/Red Levels)

Cancún to Riviera Cancún

Punta Cancún (orange)

Playa Chac Mool (orange)

Playa Marlin (orange)

Playa Ballenas (orange)

Playa Coral

Riviera Cancún (Hotel Moon Palace, Royalton Riviera)

Puerto Morelos

Bahía Petempich

Punta Caracol

Punta Brava

Playa El Dorado

Cozumel

Punta Molas

Playa Xhanan

Playa El Castillo

Playa Mezcalitos

Playa Chumul

Playa Chen Río

Mirador San Martín

Playa Bonita

Playa Encantada

Playa El Mirador

Punta Morena

Punta Celarain

Playa del Carmen & Surroundings

Playa El Secreto

Playa Valentín

Playa Vidanta

Playa Paraíso (orange)

Punta Maroma (orange)

Punta Bete

Playa Xcalacoco

Punta Esmeralda

Playa Colosio

Playa Shangri-La (orange)

Playa Constituyentes

Playa El Recodo

Playacar Ferry

Playacar Zona Hotelera Fase 1 & 2

Paamul

Puerto Aventuras

Barceló Maya

Xpu-Ha

Tulum Area

Kantenah

Akumal Media Luna

Akumal

Bahía Príncipe

Xcacel-Xcacelito

Bahía Solimán

Tankah

Zona Arqueológica de Tulum (Sur & Norte)

Punta Piedra

Zona Hotelera de Tulum Sur

Arco Maya

Note: “Orange” indicates high arrival; “red” indicates excessive macroalgae (traffic-light system). Cleaning crews remain active every morning and evening to minimize impacts on tourism and local ecosystems.