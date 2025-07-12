Sargassum levels hit moderate to excessive on 68% of monitored beaches in Quintana Roo

Today, July 12, 2025, 68% of monitored Quintana Roo sargassum beaches report moderate to excessive algae arrivals while 25% remain clean. See the full list of clean and affected shores and learn how authorities are tackling the influx.

The annual surge of sargassum has returned to Quintana Roo’s shores, with 68% of monitored beaches reporting moderate to excessive algae levels today. The area has registered more sargassum in three days than an entire month in 2024.

According to the Sargassum Monitoring Network and the Sargassum Citizen Observatory, teams evaluated 108 beaches on Friday, July 11, 2025. Of these, 27 registered no sargassum, 6 had very low amounts, 11 showed moderate arrivals, 29 had abundant macroalgae, and 34 recorded excessive buildups.

Authorities and private sector partners are working round-the-clock to clear algae from tourist hotspots and community beaches. Yet the volume this season has already surpassed previous years’ averages, raising concerns for local businesses and visitors alike.

Clean beaches in Quintana Roo as of July 12, 2025

These 27 beaches registered zero algae today, offering respite for snorkelers and sunbathers:

Cancún : Puerto Juárez, Puerta del Mar/Maya, Puerto Cancún, Las Perlas, Langosta, Tortugas, Punta Cancún, Caracol; yellow traffic-light levels at Gaviota Azul ‘Fórum’, Chac Mool, Marlín; San Miguel; Punta Nizuc.

: Playa Norte, Playa Mía, Playa Centro, Playa Lancheros, Punta Sur, Isla Contoy, Cabo Catoche; yellow levels at Punta Sam, El Palmar, Isla Blanca. Puerto Morelos : Punta Brava, El Dorado, Centro.

: Punta Brava, El Dorado, Centro. Lázaro Cárdenas (Holbox region) : Chiquilá, Holbox Ferry, Punta Mosquito, Punta Cocos, Holbox Centro.

: Chiquilá, Holbox Ferry, Punta Mosquito, Punta Cocos, Holbox Centro. Cozumel : Las Uvas, Chankanaab, San Francisco, Playa Mía, Isla de la Pasión, Punta Norte, Las Rocas, San Juan, Cozumel Muelle; El Cielo; Punta Sur.

: Las Uvas, Chankanaab, San Francisco, Playa Mía, Isla de la Pasión, Punta Norte, Las Rocas, San Juan, Cozumel Muelle; El Cielo; Punta Sur. Playa del Carmen : Puerto Aventuras (yellow).

: Puerto Aventuras (yellow). Tulum: none reported.

Beaches most affected by sargassum today

From Cancún to Tulum, the following sites fell into the orange and red zones of the ‘Sargassum Traffic Light’:

Cancún area : Playa del Niño, Ballenas, Delfines; Coral, Riviera Cancún, Moon Palace, Royalton Riviera.

: Playa del Niño, Ballenas, Delfines; Coral, Riviera Cancún, Moon Palace, Royalton Riviera. Isla Mujeres : Isla Blanca, Costa Mujeres, Playa Mujeres.

: Isla Blanca, Costa Mujeres, Playa Mujeres. Puerto Morelos : Bahía Petempich, Punta Caracol, Norte, Centro.

: Bahía Petempich, Punta Caracol, Norte, Centro. Cozumel : Punta Molas, Xhanan, El Castillo, Mezcalitos, Chumul, Chen Río, Mirador San Martín, Bonita, Encantada, El Mirador, Morena, Celarain.

: Punta Molas, Xhanan, El Castillo, Mezcalitos, Chumul, Chen Río, Mirador San Martín, Bonita, Encantada, El Mirador, Morena, Celarain. Playa del Carmen : El Secreto, Valentín, Vidanta, Paraíso, Punta Maroma, Punta Bete, Xcalacoco, Esmeralda, Colosio; Shangri-La; Constituyentes; El Recodo; Caribe (Fundadores); Playacar Ferry; Playacar Hotel Zone Phases 1–2; Paamul; Puerto Aventuras; Barceló Maya; Xpu-Ha.

: El Secreto, Valentín, Vidanta, Paraíso, Punta Maroma, Punta Bete, Xcalacoco, Esmeralda, Colosio; Shangri-La; Constituyentes; El Recodo; Caribe (Fundadores); Playacar Ferry; Playacar Hotel Zone Phases 1–2; Paamul; Puerto Aventuras; Barceló Maya; Xpu-Ha. Tulum: Kantenah; Akuml Media Luna; Akumal; Bahía Príncipe; Xcacel-Xcacelito; Bahía Solimán; Tankah; Tulum archaeological zones (Sur, Norte); Punta Piedra; Hotel Zone Sur; Arco Maya.

Impact and response

Local governments deploy manual crews and specialized machinery daily to sweep algae from shorelines. Hotel operators and tourism boards also sponsor clean-up brigades and invest in floating barriers offshore. Biologists warn that sargassum influxes feed marine life but can smother corals and seagrass beds if not managed promptly.

Visitors should check real-time sargassum traffic light maps before planning beach days. Many resorts guarantee algae-free stretches within their private zones, and community websites update daily reports around noon.

With 68% of Quintana Roo sargassum beaches showing moderate to excessive arrivals today, travelers and residents alike face a challenging season. Still, coordinated efforts by authorities and the private sector aim to keep this Mexican Caribbean paradise on the sunny side.

Note: The photo used in this article is from July 11, 2025 in Playa del Carmen. The government has been suggesting that photos of Sargassum are fake or from previous years. We want to verify this photo was taken by our team for this article on July 12, 2025.