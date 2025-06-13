A win for sea turtles: Court orders demolition of luxury building in Tulum damaging sea turtle habitat

A federal judge in Quintana Roo has ordered the demolition of luxury building in Tulum after it was found to harm sea turtle nesting grounds in Solimán Bay. Activists from DMAS won this historic case and secured a restoration order.

TULUM, Mexico — A federal judge has ordered the demolition of the Maiim luxury complex after ruling that its construction without proper permits and environmental safeguards harmed vital sea turtle nesting grounds in Solimán Bay. In a landmark decision delivered in June 2025, the Juzgado Quinto de Distrito en Quintana Roo found that the five-story development, promoted by Promotora de Incentivos México, posed an imminent threat to protected species and violated federal environmental law.

Construction at the Maiim site began without environmental clearances and relied on illicit payments to local officials, according to the amparo filed by Defendiendo el Derecho a un Medio Ambiente Sano (DMAS). The project, located just ten kilometers north of Tulum and adjacent to the Xcacel-Xcacelito Marine Turtle Sanctuary, was marketed as an eco-chic retreat but failed to secure authorization from the Secretaría de Desarrollo Territorial Urbano Sustentable (Sedetus) or municipal licenses issued by the Tulum city government. Regulators with the Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (Profepa) had attempted to halt the work, but the construction persisted until the judge intervened.

Sea turtles—particularly leatherback, green and hawksbill species—arrive on Tulum’s beaches between May and October to nest. Their breeding success depends on undisturbed dunes and natural sand flow, both of which were disrupted by earthmoving and coastal alteration at the Maiim site. Scientists estimate that the Parque Nacional Tulum safeguards some 664 hectares of coastal habitat, yet mounting development pressure has imperiled these ecosystems. By ordering the demolition of Maiim, the court not only stops further damage but also requires the developers to restore the landscape to its original condition.

Antonella Vázquez Cavedon, executive director of DMAS, hailed the verdict as a turning point for environmental protection in Quintana Roo. “This ruling shows that law and science can prevail over corruption and profit,” she said after the decision. DMAS has a track record of challenging high-profile projects, including legal action that delayed construction of the Tren Maya’s fifth section in 2022. Vázquez Cavedon warned that other illicit developments, such as the proposed Adamar Solimán resort, will face similar scrutiny.

Promotora de Incentivos México had offered Maiim units starting at 16 million pesos (approximately USD 995,000), pitching the complex to affluent buyers seeking beachfront luxury. But those sales depended on the appearance of legality rather than genuine compliance. Investigators uncovered falsified permits and evidence of payments to municipal authorities led by then-mayor Diego Castañón Trejo. The court found that these irregularities amounted to a severe breach of public trust and environmental norms.

The ruling carries broader implications for Tulum’s identity as an upscale yet sustainable destination. Developers will now know that environmental assessments and community interests must shape projects from the outset. Future proposals along the Riviera Maya coast may face stricter review by both Sedetus and Profepa, ensuring that tourism growth does not come at the expense of fragile ecosystems.

Local conservationists celebrated the decision but cautioned that enforcement remains critical. “Tearing down Maiim is only the first step,” said biologist Carlos Méndez of the Tulum Sea Turtle Protection Program. “We need ongoing monitoring, dune restoration and public education to secure long-term survival for these species.” Federal agencies are already coordinating with DMAS and other NGOs to map restoration efforts and replant native vegetation.