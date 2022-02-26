SEAPAL begins works to return normal water service to Conchas Chinas and Amapas

SEAPAL Vallarta addressed the problem of continuity in the supply of drinking water that affected residents of the Conchas Chinas and Amapas subdivisions, after the collapse of Santa Bárbara street.

Personnel from the operating agency and neighbors toured the so-called ground zero to supervise the connection of pipes, which provide an alternative solution to the inhabitants of this tourist area.

With this action, up to 30 additional liters per second from Gallery 3 of the Cuale River and the Abasolo Tank will be incorporated, to reinforce the levels of the Conchas Chinas 1 and 2 pumping stations, and the Conchas Chinas 3 Tank, which in turn supplies the various homes and developments in this area.

A 10-inch diameter pipe collapsed in the landslide, which caused the area to only have access to 10 liters per second of the remnants of Wells 11 and 12 of El Nogalito and the Water Treatment Plant.

This fact is the preamble to the regularization of the service in the neighborhoods that have suffered intermittence in the supply and low pressure, this through the flooding of the Radial Well that will begin gradually in the coming days.

SEAPAL Vallarta appreciates the understanding and patience of the neighbors in the face of the problems that have afflicted the area for the reasons described above and reiterates its commitment so that Vallarta families receive this precious resource 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (Government Press Release)

