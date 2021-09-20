Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people 18-39 years old will be applied in Puerto Vallarta

From Tuesday, September 21 to Friday, September 24, the application of the second dose of the Covid 19 vaccine will be carried out for people 30 to 39 years of age, and those ages 18 to 29 years who missed the last scheduled second dose application.

The schedule was announced by Jaime Álvarez Zayas, director of the Eighth Health Region, of the Jalisco Health Secretariat, who explained that the vaccination will be carried out in the macromodule of La Lija from 9 am to 5 pm.

In order to receive the second vaccination, it is necessary to bring proof of the first vaccination, as well as the registration card for the second dose, which must be printed and can be downloaded from the mivacuna.com.mx website.

Likewise, people must present their INE credentials and wear mouth covers during their stay in the macro module.

“It is important to have the complete vaccination scheme,” highlighted Álvarez Zayas, when making the call to go to the vaccination and not miss this last opportunity.

