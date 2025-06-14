Authorities bolster security at Baja California Sur border after mass grave discovery

/ 28th Parallel, Bahía de los Ángeles, cartel violence, drug violence, mass grave, Mexican security forces, state police / By

Baja California Baja California Sur Ensenada

Security heightened at Baja California’s border with Baja California Sur after eight bodies found in Bahía de los Ángeles. Recent homicides in Ensenada also prompt targeted state response.

Authorities in Baja California have stepped up security along the state’s southern border following the discovery of a mass grave containing eight bodies in the coastal town of Bahía de los Ángeles. The move comes amid a recent uptick in violent incidents, including a series of homicides and cartel-linked attacks in the region.

State Secretary of Citizen Security Laureano Carrillo Rodríguez confirmed that security operations have been reinforced at the 28th Parallel, the dividing line between Baja California and Baja California Sur. This stretch, from Guerrero Negro to the northern border, has become a growing concern for law enforcement.

“In the last month, Baja California has experienced significant attacks, an increase in homicides,” Carrillo Rodríguez said. “On instructions from our superiors, we reinforced security at the 28th Parallel… It is actually a bit far from San Quintín, and that sometimes makes it difficult for us to send public forces there. However, we are doing it.”

The mass grave, which was found in Bahía de los Ángeles—a remote fishing village on the Gulf of California coast—has not yet been officially linked to organized crime, but the area has seen increased cartel activity in recent years, largely due to its geographic isolation and limited law enforcement presence.

Carrillo Rodríguez added that the National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) recently intercepted a vehicle in the same area, abandoned after an attack between rival criminal groups. He did not specify whether the incident was related to the mass grave, but acknowledged that the area remains volatile.

Spike in homicides in Ensenada

In a separate but possibly connected development, Carrillo Rodríguez revealed that there was a spike in homicides earlier this month in the city of Ensenada, located about 500 kilometers north of Bahía de los Ángeles.

“On June 5 and 7, we recorded two homicides, and then there was an attack at a drug dealing point where three people died and another three were injured,” he said.

The wave of violence triggered a swift response from state authorities. A specialized intervention unit, described by Carrillo Rodríguez as a “force we have at the state level,” was deployed to Ensenada shortly after the incidents.

“We put together an immediate reaction force, specialized in intervention and arrest issues, which we will announce soon,” he stated.

Thanks to this unit’s rapid response, authorities arrested a key figure allegedly in charge of cartel operations in Ensenada.

“Later, on June 7, we arrested an entire cell of individuals who carried out the attack against the three people and the three wounded,” he said. “Fortunately, they were arrested by the State Force in support of the Defense, and by the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Since the arrests, Carrillo Rodríguez reported that no new homicides have been recorded in Ensenada.

Strategic deployments and cartel violence

The Baja California peninsula has long served as a corridor for drug trafficking, given its proximity to the United States and sparse rural areas that facilitate smuggling routes. The recent violence in both Bahía de los Ángeles and Ensenada suggests renewed cartel competition and shifting territorial control.

The decision to bolster forces at the 28th Parallel is intended to disrupt criminal networks moving between Baja California and Baja California Sur. However, the vast geography and limited infrastructure in the region pose logistical challenges for authorities.

Security officials say they are coordinating efforts between local police, state security forces, Sedena, and the Baja California Prosecutor’s Office to maintain order and investigate the recent killings.

Carrillo Rodríguez did not confirm whether the eight bodies found in Bahía de los Ángeles were local residents or individuals brought in from outside the area. Forensic investigations are ongoing, and state authorities have not yet released any identities or possible motives.

Public concern grows

The discovery of the mass grave and the visible escalation in violence have raised concerns among residents and civil society groups in Baja California. While local officials have praised the swift deployment of specialized units, residents in remote communities like Bahía de los Ángeles say they continue to feel unprotected due to the infrequent presence of law enforcement.

The state’s security strategy, including the creation of mobile intervention forces, reflects a growing need to address both urban violence in cities like Ensenada and rural insecurity in isolated communities. However, the long-term effectiveness of these deployments remains to be seen.

As authorities work to investigate the recent incidents and stabilize the region, residents are left hoping for sustained security measures rather than short-term responses to isolated bursts of violence.

Security heightened at Baja California’s border with Baja California Sur after eight bodies found in Bahía de los Ángeles. Recent . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • cjngLos Chapitos and CJNG Form Supercartel to Control Mexican Drug Trade Los Chapitos and the CJNG form an unprecedented alliance, escalating cartel violence and drug trafficking threats across Mexico. A new alliance between Los Chapitos, the faction controlled by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, and the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) has alarmed authorities and analysts, potentially reshaping Mexico’s criminal landscape. The partnership,…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • Tropical Storm Dalila MexicoTropical Storm Dalila Mexico Will Bring Heavy Rains to Nine States Tropical Storm Dalila Mexico is set to form off Guerrero’s coast by June 14, unleashing heavy to very heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and triggering alerts across nine states. The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a tropical storm watch as the area of low pressure designated “Four-E” gains organization off the southern coast…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • Tropical Storm WatchTropical Storm Watch Issued for Mexico’s Pacific Coast from Tecpan De Galeana to Manzanillo The Mexican government has issued a Tropical Storm Watch along its Pacific coast, extending from Tecpan De Galeana in Guerrero to Manzanillo in Colima. Authorities anticipate tropical storm conditions may affect the area within the next 48 hours. As of 3:00 PM CST, the weather disturbance, currently designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four-E, was located…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top