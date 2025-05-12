Series of Light Tremors Rattle Multiple States in Mexico

On May 11, 2025, Mexico experienced several low-magnitude earthquakes across Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Chiapas, Michoacán, and Mexico City. No damage or injuries were reported, but authorities remind residents to stay prepared.

Mexico’s National Seismological Service (SSN) registered a handful of minor earthquakes on May 11, 2025, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.9. These tremors, detected from Guerrero to Mexico City, passed without causing any structural damage or injuries, yet served as a timely reminder of the country’s seismic realities.

The day’s first quake . . .