Sheinbaum announces 12 billion peso investment for Colima in historic visit

President Claudia Sheinbaum pledges 12 billion pesos for Colima over two years, including major welfare expansions, hospital upgrades, and universal scholarships.

In her third visit to Colima as president, Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled a sweeping federal investment of 12 billion pesos over the next two years, a move she described as part of her administration’s mission to strengthen social welfare, justice, and equal opportunity across Mexico.

Of the total amount, five billion pesos will be directed toward expanding social welfare programs in the state. These include pensions for seniors, financial assistance for people with disabilities, and universal scholarships for students from preschool through high school. The funds will also support new federal initiatives that Sheinbaum’s government has rolled out since she took office.

“We are living through a new period of transformation in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said, addressing local leaders and residents. “This transformation draws from the historic roots of the Mexican Revolution and the moral legacy of Benito Juárez. It’s about more than eliminating corruption—it’s about ensuring every Mexican has access to healthcare, education, and a dignified life.”

New programs underway

During her speech, Sheinbaum highlighted several federal programs that have already launched in her first nine months in office.

One of the most notable is the pension for women between the ages of 60 and 64, a benefit designed to recognize the often-invisible labor of women who have spent their lives as caregivers. “For generations, women have worked without recognition in their own homes. That work matters, and this government sees it,” she said.

Another flagship program is the rollout of universal scholarships for children and teenagers—regardless of their academic performance—to help equalize educational opportunities. “Every child deserves a chance, whether they’re at the top of their class or just finding their way,” she added.

She also cited the new “House-to-House Health” program, which deploys medical and nursing teams directly into vulnerable communities. These healthcare workers visit homes to offer basic care, perform check-ups, and provide follow-up services to people who may otherwise struggle to access the healthcare system.

Local infrastructure to see major upgrades

Beyond federal welfare, Sheinbaum confirmed that a significant portion of the 12 billion peso package will be funneled into Colima’s healthcare infrastructure. Though she did not disclose exact figures or project timelines, the president said the investment would prioritize hospital expansion, medical equipment upgrades, and access to quality services in underserved areas.

The announcement was welcomed by Colima’s local officials, who say the state has long struggled with underfunded health services and limited coverage in rural zones.

“For years we’ve fought for more federal support,” said one official in attendance. “This level of investment is historic for Colima.”

Fourth Transformation as national agenda

Sheinbaum continues to frame her administration’s work as part of Mexico’s “Fourth Transformation,” a political movement initiated by her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The movement, or cuarta transformación, aims to reshape the country by rooting out corruption and prioritizing social equity, public services, and human rights.

“We are building a country where rights are guaranteed—not privileges for the few, but universal access for all,” Sheinbaum said.

Her remarks in Colima reflect a national message she has been reinforcing since her campaign: that government must work for everyone, especially the historically marginalized.

As part of her visit, Sheinbaum also met with healthcare workers, educators, and local families impacted by the new programs. In a symbolic moment, she handed out scholarship certificates to several students and personally thanked a group of nurses participating in the House-to-House Health initiative.

This visit marks the beginning of a broader tour across Mexican states where Sheinbaum is expected to make similar announcements tied to her government’s early initiatives.