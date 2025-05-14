Sheinbaum Deploys National Guard Reinforcements to Combat Highway Banditry

In the wake of an armed robbery against Los Ángeles Azules, President Claudia Sheinbaum orders stepped-up National Guard patrols and investigations along key routes to Veracruz and Oaxaca.

President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a significant escalation in federal security measures to address the troubling rise in highway robberies, following the recent armed attack on the renowned musical ensemble Los Ángeles Azules. During her May 13, 2025 morning briefing, she underscored the urgency of safeguarding Mexico’s principal roadways and pledged immediate action.