Sinaloa Cartel suspects arrested after bodies found in Tijuana vehicles

/ cartel arrests, cartel violence, drug trafficking, homicides in Tijuana, Mexican border violence, Mexico crime news, Organized Crime, Sinaloa Cartel / By

Tijuana

Tijuana police arrested two Sinaloa Cartel suspects after three bodies were discovered across the city, highlighting a growing wave of cartel-linked violence in Baja California.

Tijuana, Baja California – Three bodies were discovered in separate incidents across Tijuana, prompting swift arrests of two men believed to be linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. The violence erupted over a 24-hour period, adding to the city’s already rising homicide count in June.

The first incident occurred Thursday afternoon, June 12, in the Los Laureles neighborhood. Local authorities responded to reports of gunfire at 2:19 p.m. and found the body of a man identified as Vicente Chávez García, dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Police on the scene detained two suspects: José Ángel Solís Bueno and Manuel Munguía Moreno. Both men are under investigation for alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Hours later, early Friday morning, police discovered a second body inside a vehicle abandoned in the Herrera neighborhood. Around 1:27 a.m., officers located a maroon Toyota Camry with Baja California plates (A49NWB4). In the back seat, they found a body wrapped in a red-and-yellow blanket, shaped and bound to resemble a human form. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

Shortly after, authorities recovered a third body on the beach in Playas de Tijuana. Initial reports indicate the man was shot before being dumped along the coast. Like the second victim, he remains unidentified as of Friday morning.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office confirmed that investigations are ongoing in all three cases. Prosecutors are working to determine whether the same criminal group is responsible for each killing.

The arrests of Solís Bueno and Munguía Moreno are part of a broader push by security forces to dismantle cartel networks operating in Tijuana. Local and federal authorities have stepped up surveillance and tactical patrols following a string of violent events attributed to organized crime.

June has proven especially violent for Tijuana. According to figures published by Semanario Zeta, the city recorded 44 homicides by mid-month. Most of these killings remain unsolved, though authorities consistently cite territorial disputes between rival criminal organizations as a primary cause.

The Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful and well-resourced drug trafficking organizations, maintains an active presence in Tijuana. Its operatives compete with other factions, including remnants of the Arellano Félix Organization and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, for control over the border city’s lucrative smuggling routes.

Tijuana’s proximity to the U.S. border makes it a strategic hub for trafficking drugs, weapons, and people. Control over the area grants access to San Diego and beyond. This reality has fueled an ongoing cycle of violence, often carried out in public and with extreme brutality.

In response, the Mexican government continues to deploy military and federal police through coordinated operations. While these efforts have led to sporadic arrests, critics argue they have not disrupted the deeper criminal infrastructure operating in the region.

Residents of Tijuana say they live in fear, especially in neighborhoods like Los Laureles, Herrera, and Playas de Tijuana, where bodies appear regularly and gunfire is no longer shocking. Local community leaders have called for more preventive measures, including social programs, stronger oversight of police forces, and better coordination between municipal and state authorities.

Meanwhile, Baja California’s security officials have promised to increase patrols and invest in investigative units focused on organized crime. They also urged the public to report suspicious activity anonymously, offering protection for those who come forward.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities have not linked the three deaths directly, but the close timing and the arrest of two cartel-linked suspects suggest a pattern. Forensic teams are working to determine if the killings involved similar weapons or methods.

Families of the victims are being contacted, and the bodies have been sent to the state medical examiner for autopsies. Officials expect to release more details in the coming days.

This week’s violence adds to growing concerns about the effectiveness of law enforcement in curbing cartel activity. With nearly 50 murders this month alone, Tijuana remains one of Mexico’s most dangerous cities, caught in the middle of an unrelenting drug war.

Tijuana police arrested two Sinaloa Cartel suspects after three bodies were discovered across the city, highlighting a growing wave of cartel-linked violence . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • cjngLos Chapitos and CJNG Form Supercartel to Control Mexican Drug Trade Los Chapitos and the CJNG form an unprecedented alliance, escalating cartel violence and drug trafficking threats across Mexico. A new alliance between Los Chapitos, the faction controlled by the sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, and the powerful Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) has alarmed authorities and analysts, potentially reshaping Mexico’s criminal landscape. The partnership,…
  • don-balde-killed-chiapas-border-operationDon Balde killed in Chiapas border operation Don Balde killed during a June 8 operation by the Pakal Reaction Force in Las Champas, Chiapas, ending his role as founder of the Chiapas-Guatemala cartel and CJNG collaborator. On Sunday, June 8, in the commercial border zone of Las Champas, Frontera Comalapa in Chiapas, elements of the Fuerza de Reacción Inmediata Pakal shot and…
  • Tropical Storm Dalila MexicoTropical Storm Dalila Mexico Will Bring Heavy Rains to Nine States Tropical Storm Dalila Mexico is set to form off Guerrero’s coast by June 14, unleashing heavy to very heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and triggering alerts across nine states. The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a tropical storm watch as the area of low pressure designated “Four-E” gains organization off the southern coast…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • Tropical Storm WatchTropical Storm Watch Issued for Mexico’s Pacific Coast from Tecpan De Galeana to Manzanillo The Mexican government has issued a Tropical Storm Watch along its Pacific coast, extending from Tecpan De Galeana in Guerrero to Manzanillo in Colima. Authorities anticipate tropical storm conditions may affect the area within the next 48 hours. As of 3:00 PM CST, the weather disturbance, currently designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four-E, was located…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top