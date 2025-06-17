Spider monkey and 25 parrots rescued from illegal trafficking in Yucatán

Profepa rescued a spider monkey and 25 parrots, including four chicks, from wildlife traffickers on the Campeche-Mérida highway. Authorities urge the public to report crimes against protected species.

In a recent operation targeting wildlife trafficking, federal environmental authorities in Yucatán rescued a spider monkey and 25 parrots that were being transported illegally. The dramatic seizure occurred along the Campeche-Mérida federal highway when two individuals were intercepted by state police and found to be in possession of the protected animals without valid documentation.

The joint operation was carried out by the Federal Attorney General’s Office for Environmental Protection (Profepa) in coordination with the Yucatán Public Security Secretariat. Officers stopped the vehicle during a routine inspection and uncovered a disturbing scene: multiple birds in cramped conditions and one dead specimen, alongside a live spider monkey (Ateles geoffroyi), also known as the black-handed spider monkey.

Among the 25 parrots found were 10 white-fronted parrots (Amazona albifrons), one Guatemalan parrot (Amazona guatemalae), five yellow-cheeked parrots (Amazona autumnalis), four white-crowned parrots (Pionus senilis), and four parrots of an as-yet-unidentified species. Four of the parrots were still babies.

All of the rescued animals are protected under Mexican environmental law, specifically the Official Mexican Standard NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010, which lists species considered at risk of extinction or under special protection. The presence of one deceased animal further underscored the dangerous and inhumane conditions of illegal wildlife transport.

The suspects were unable to provide legal documentation proving the origin of the animals. As a result, they were handed over to the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) for legal proceedings related to the illegal possession and trafficking of protected wildlife species.

Profepa has since launched an expert investigation to determine the extent of the environmental damage caused by the capture and attempted transport of these animals. The surviving animals have been transferred to a secure facility where they will receive veterinary care and be evaluated for potential release or long-term sanctuary placement.

This latest rescue highlights the ongoing issue of wildlife trafficking in Mexico, a country known for its rich biodiversity but also a frequent target for illegal wildlife trade. The operation serves as a reminder of the constant threat faced by species like the spider monkey, which is considered vulnerable due to habitat loss and hunting.

Profepa thanked the Yucatán Ministry of Public Security for its support in the operation and emphasized that inter-agency collaboration remains vital in the ongoing fight against wildlife crime. The agency also reiterated its call to the public to report any suspicious activity related to the trafficking, sale, or possession of protected species.

“Combating wildlife trafficking is not only a matter of law enforcement, it’s a moral and ecological imperative,” the agency said in a statement. “Every animal rescued is a step toward preserving Mexico’s natural heritage.”

Authorities did not release the names of the suspects, but the investigation remains open. The case will likely proceed with federal charges, given the scope of the trafficking and the species involved.

Mexico is a party to various international agreements aimed at curbing wildlife crime, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates cross-border trade in vulnerable species. Still, domestic enforcement remains a key component in protecting animals at risk within the country’s borders.

The spider monkey, in particular, is a species under increasing pressure. Native to Mexico and Central America, these primates are often targeted for the illegal pet trade due to their playful nature and human-like features. However, they require complex care and socialization that cannot be replicated in captivity.

Environmental organizations have long warned that wildlife trafficking not only harms individual animals but also threatens entire ecosystems. The removal of even a few individuals from the wild can upset delicate population balances and reduce genetic diversity, making species more vulnerable to disease and climate change.

Authorities are expected to release updates on the health and placement of the animals in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, environmental advocates are using the incident as an opportunity to raise awareness about the impact of wildlife crime and the importance of community involvement in protecting endangered species.

Anyone with information about illegal wildlife trafficking is encouraged to contact Profepa or local authorities.