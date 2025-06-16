Storm Dalila collapses Omitlán Bridge and damages infrastructure across Guerrero

Tropical Storm Dalila collapses the Omitlán Bridge in Guerrero and causes damage to restaurants, roads, and power lines across Acapulco and rural regions.

Tropical Storm Dalila has left a trail of damage across Guerrero, with one of the most significant incidents being the collapse of the Omitlán Bridge. The bridge, located at kilometer 5+700 on the Tierra Colorada–Cruz Grande highway section, served as a crucial connector between the Centro region and the Costa Chica region. Its collapse has cut off an important transit route for local communities and emergency services.

According to the Guerrero State Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPCGRO), the storm brought heavy rainfall over the weekend that contributed to the bridge’s failure. While no casualties have been reported, the collapse poses a serious challenge for mobility and logistics in the affected regions, particularly in the aftermath of the storm.

In Acapulco, at least five restaurants located along Revolcadero beach sustained significant damage as strong winds and waves battered the coastline. The beach is a popular tourist destination, and the storm’s impact may have long-term consequences for local businesses that rely on beachgoers and tourism revenue.

Beyond coastal damage, Dalila caused widespread power outages and traffic disruptions along the Acapulco–Pinotepa Nacional highway. Dirt roads throughout the Montaña, Sierra, and Costa Chica regions also suffered damage, limiting access to isolated communities already vulnerable to infrastructure gaps.

Early Monday morning, SGIRPCGRO reported light to moderate rains across the Sierra, Central, and Montaña regions, remnants of Dalila’s weakening system. The agency later confirmed that Tropical Storm Dalila has officially moved away from the national coastline and no longer poses a direct threat to the state of Guerrero.

Despite the storm’s departure, state and local authorities are now faced with the challenge of repairing damaged roads, restoring electricity, and rebuilding vital connections like the Omitlán Bridge. Civil protection crews are currently assessing structural damages and coordinating temporary access routes for communities cut off by the bridge collapse.

While Guerrero is no stranger to tropical weather, Dalila’s impact highlights the vulnerability of aging infrastructure and the critical need for proactive investment in disaster mitigation. Authorities urge residents in affected areas to remain cautious and report any additional storm-related damages as cleanup efforts begin.

Further updates from the Guerrero Civil Protection agency are expected in the coming days as emergency crews work to restore services and evaluate long-term reconstruction plans.