Stranded Yacht Rescued by ENSAR: Nine Safely Returned to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Navy Department of Mexico, via the Twelfth Naval Zone’s Mexican Navy, has reported the successful rescue of a small yacht containing nine crew members. The vessel was found approximately eight nautical miles (15 kilometers) from the coast of Puerto Vallarta.

This operation was initiated following an emergency call received by the Naval Search, Rescue, and Maritime Surveillance Station (ENSAR) based in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. The distress signal indicated that a small yacht was stranded due to a lack of fuel. In response, naval personnel promptly embarked on a smaller Defender-type vessel to locate and provide assistance to the distressed yacht.

Upon reaching the yacht and its crew, ENSAR personnel from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, conducted medical examinations of all nine passengers. Fortunately, all were found to be in good health and were escorted back to the port.

For any maritime emergencies, ENSAR in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, has made available several contact options. The public can reach them via phone numbers 322 302 8575, 322 221 1123, and 322 224 2352, or through their email at [email protected].

Moreover, the Navy Department has shared additional contact information: phone number 800 MARINA1 (800 627 4621) and email addresses [email protected] and [email protected].