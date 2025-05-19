Superpeso: Mexican Peso Rallies as Dollar Slumps Post-Moody’s Downgrade

The Mexican peso closed at 19.3198 per dollar on May 19, 2025, gaining 0.8 percent amid broad dollar weakness following Moody’s U.S. credit-rating cut and ahead of key local GDP and inflation data.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso advanced against the U.S. dollar on Monday, May 19, 2025, closing at 19.3198 per dollar. According to data released by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), this represents an improvement of 15.48 centavos—or 0.80 percent—compared with Friday’s official close of 19.4746 per dollar.

