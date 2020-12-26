Survey Ranks Puerto Vallarta as the Best Leisure Destination

According to a Global Traveler survey, carried out by the magazine and site specialized in tourism, it announced that Puerto Vallarta was named the Best Leisure Destination in Mexico.

According to the most recent survey made by the readers of the site, it is based on the destination’s offer for the whole family, its extensive hotel catalog for all segments and budgets, and the more than one hundred activities that by sky, sea, and land can be done in the green jewel of the Mexican Pacific.

Readers have appreciated the variety of activities they can experience in a destination that is much more than sun and sand; Tourism service providers specialize in offering a wide variety of options to be in contact with nature, whether in the waters of the Pacific Ocean or the mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental.

Here, more than one hundred different activities are offered to visitors, many of them outdoors, which is one of the trends in the current circumstances that the pandemic has imposed; the traveler has the difficult decision to choose from a menu of activities, which ones suit their taste and possibilities, said Luis Villaseñor, acting director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Advertising Trust.

While the borders are gradually reopening, according to what the control of the pandemic allows, the world’s tourist destinations and services are preparing to, with all responsibility, receive travelers.

Puerto Vallarta is no exception, since here, in addition to an occupancy cap set at 75 percent by the Jalisco authorities, all hotels, restaurants, shops, and service providers implement biosafety protocols to take care of visitors.

Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJPSckLBBaP/