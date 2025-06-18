TAR Mexico to Launch Direct Flights from Aguascalientes to La Paz in July 2025

Aguascalientes City La Paz

Starting July 7, 2025, TAR Mexico will operate four weekly direct flights between Aguascalientes and La Paz, connecting Bajío’s industrial hub with Baja California Sur’s top tourist destination.

TAR Mexico has announced a new direct air route connecting Aguascalientes International Airport (AGU) with La Paz International Airport (LAP), beginning July 7, 2025. The route will be served four times per week and marks a strategic addition to the airline’s growing network of regional connections across Mexico.

This service will be the only nonstop link between the Bajío region—one of Mexico’s key industrial and manufacturing corridors—and La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur known for its beaches, marine biodiversity, and eco-tourism. Flights are scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, catering to both business travelers and leisure tourists.

TAR Mexico will operate the route with its standard Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft, a 50-seat regional jet that forms the entirety of its fleet. This aircraft model is well-suited for short- to medium-haul regional routes and is a staple of TAR’s operational model.

Boosting regional connectivity

The airline, headquartered in Querétaro, has long focused on connecting underserved markets through direct regional routes rather than competing in the more saturated long-haul space. Its business strategy emphasizes linking mid-size cities with each other, rather than routing passengers through Mexico City or other major hubs.

The new Aguascalientes–La Paz connection exemplifies this philosophy by uniting a manufacturing powerhouse in central Mexico with a major tourism gateway in the northwest. This direct link eliminates the need for layovers, making it easier for business professionals and tourists alike to move between regions.

In a public statement, TAR Mexico expressed its gratitude to state agencies and institutional partners who supported the launch. “This new strategic connection would not have been possible without the collaboration and vision of regional leaders who understand the importance of improving air accessibility,” the airline said.

Among those instrumental in bringing the route to life was the Baja California Sur Tourism Secretariat, which continues to push for expanded flight options to drive both tourism and broader economic activity.

Expanding Aguascalientes’ air network

This route is the latest addition to TAR’s operations at Aguascalientes International Airport, where the airline already offers flights to Monterrey and Puerto Vallarta. More broadly, the airport has seen steady growth in its connectivity in recent years, with routes now linking Aguascalientes to Mexico City, Tijuana, Cancún, and select U.S. destinations.

With the inclusion of La Paz, travelers in Aguascalientes now have greater direct access to one of Mexico’s most scenic coastal cities—famous for whale watching, kayaking in the Sea of Cortez, and excursions to nearby Isla Espíritu Santo.

For La Paz, the new connection offers a direct pipeline to Bajío’s business community, which includes automotive plants, aerospace suppliers, and various logistics hubs. It also opens new potential for domestic tourism, especially as regional carriers like TAR continue to provide practical alternatives to the larger players in the Mexican aviation sector.

Route overview

  • Route: Aguascalientes (AGU) – La Paz (LAP)
  • Start date: July 7, 2025
  • Frequency: Four weekly flights (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays)
  • Aircraft: Embraer ERJ 145 (50-seat configuration)
  • Operator: TAR Mexico

The move comes amid continued growth in domestic travel across Mexico, with regional carriers playing an increasingly important role in expanding direct air options beyond the country’s primary hubs.

With this new route, TAR Mexico continues to solidify its place as a leader in regional connectivity—bringing together cities often overlooked by larger airlines and giving travelers more direct, time-saving options across the country.

