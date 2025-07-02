Telcel now offers eSIM activation on prepaid Amigo plans with online activation

Starting late June 2025, Telcel users on Amigo prepaid plans can activate eSIM remotely, expanding access to digital SIM cards without needing a store visit.

Mexico’s mobile market is fiercely competitive, with major players like AT&T and Movistar constantly rolling out perks to attract users across all spending brackets. But Telcel, one of the country’s most dominant providers, is taking a bold step to retain its top spot: expanding access to its eSIM service for prepaid users—without requiring a visit to a service center.

As of late June 2025, Telcel customers using any Amigo prepaid plan can now activate their eSIM entirely online. This move eliminates the need to go to a physical store, a requirement that previously limited eSIM use to postpaid plans and the company’s special “eSIM Tourist” package aimed at short-term visitors.

This new update means users can now purchase and activate an eSIM card directly from the Telcel website. To get started, customers must select one of the Amigo Sin Límite packages, which range from $100 to $500 pesos and include semi-annual and annual options. Once a package is chosen and payment is complete, Telcel guides users through a device compatibility check followed by installation instructions delivered via email.

The eSIM feature is only available on compatible devices. Currently supported brands include Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, Oppo, Honor, Vivo, and Xiaomi. After passing a two-step verification process, users receive a QR code by email, which they scan to activate the eSIM on their phone.

This upgrade, however, is only available for new lines at the moment. Users looking to convert an existing physical SIM to an eSIM or port their number may still need to follow in-person procedures.

One lingering issue is how Telcel assigns area codes. Several users have reported receiving phone numbers with unexpected prefixes, which could potentially create confusion or frustration for those wanting a local number.

Despite this, Telcel is making it easy for customers to manage and top up their prepaid lines. All traditional channels remain active, including top-ups through the Telcel app, official website, in-store purchases, and authorized third-party vendors.

This development signals Telcel’s intention to modernize its service offerings and remain competitive in a market where flexibility and convenience are key. By bringing eSIM technology to its prepaid users, the company not only broadens its appeal but also meets a growing demand for digital-first mobile services.

As the digital SIM trend continues to grow globally, Telcel’s move could push other providers in Mexico to follow suit, making remote eSIM activation a standard offering across all mobile plans.