The Mexican Art Scene: Celebrating Iconic and Emerging Talents (Podcast Episode #2)

Puerto Vallarta is home to a thriving community of artists like Manuel Lepe Macedo, Ada Colorina, and Alejandro Colunga. Their unique contributions not only enrich the local art scene but also promote the artistic vitality of Puerto Vallarta on a global scale . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
With a subscription to PVDN, you'll gain access to a wealth of information, from breaking news stories to in-depth analyses and insightful commentary. Plus, you'll be supporting local news dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news possible in Puerto Vallarta and news around Mexico of interest to expats, tourists, and foreigners. And to make your experience more enjoyable, you will be served fewer ads, be included in our newsletter, and receive emergency alerts.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Crime Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta: A Closer Look at the First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta experiences a surge in high-impact crimes in Q1 2023, despite claims of being a low-crime tourist destination and promises to reduce rates.
- American Tourists Cautioned Against Forceful Timeshare Sales in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - With 120 timeshare developments in Puerto Vallarta, the US Embassy has issued a warning to American citizens about the aggressive tactics employed by some sales agents in their efforts to secure clients for timeshares.
- Fatal Crash on Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta Highway Leaves Eight Dead and Dozens Injured Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic accident on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway in Mexico has claimed 8 lives and left dozens injured.
- Police Officers Ambushed and Injured During Routine Patrol in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta officers injured in ambush during routine patrol; patrol car damaged as attackers hurl stones before fleeing the scene.
- Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta Hosts First-ever Kite Festival Holi Beach's 1st Kite Festival unites families in Puerto Vallarta in a colorful celebration of creativity, tradition, and bonding, reviving the joy of kite flying.
- Tijuana and Mexicali: Mexico’s Growing Hotspots for Fentanyl Consumption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tijuana and Mexicali have become the primary consumption hotspots for fentanyl in Mexico and serve as ideal test sites for cartels to determine the highest tolerable dosage for users
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- A Slice of Chicago in Puerto Vallarta: Americana Sports Bar & Grill’s Deep-Dish Pizza Pizza aficionados in Puerto Vallarta now have a fresh choice to satisfy their cravings! Since October 2022, Americana Sports Bar & Grill has been dishing out the city's first deep-dish pizzas, rooted in Chicago tradition. These hearty pies, approximately 2 inches thick, are available in both 10-inch and 12-inch round sizes, and have quickly become…
- Puerto Vallarta Blanketed by Smoke from Unrelenting Wildfires Puerto Vallarta (Subscriber Content) - Wildfires in the vicinity have produced a mixture of stratus clouds and smoke, enveloping Puerto Vallarta and almost the entire Bay of Banderas.