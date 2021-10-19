The sixth cruise ship in October arrives in Puerto Vallarta

The arrival of cruise ships to Puerto Vallarta continues with the Emerald Princess, from Princess Cruise Lines, which arrived at dock number 1 of the Integral Port Administration (API).

The Emerald Princess is the sixth cruise ship to dock in Puerto Vallarta this month, of the 14 expected in October, leaving a positive impact on the city’s economy with over 2,000 tourists descending on the city from the most recent cruise arrival.

The Noordam departed today, which had been docked at Pier 3 since last October 4, the date on which it arrived to receive services.

It is expected that another 4 cruise ships will arrive this week, of which 3 will arrive with passengers and one for services. According to port and tourist authorities, each cruise passenger leaves an economic spill of approximately $100 to $120 dollars, so this represents an important investment for the city, according to reports from service providers.

