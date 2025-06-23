Thousands Gather in Mexico City to Create the World’s Largest LGBTIQ+ Flag

/ By

Mexico City

Over 6,000 people braved the rain at Mexico City’s Zócalo to form the world’s largest LGBTIQ+ flag in a powerful Pride Month display of unity and visibility.

The rain-soaked streets of Mexico City’s historic center transformed into a vibrant sea of color on Sunday, June 22, as more than 6,000 people gathered at the Zócalo to form what may be the world’s largest LGBTIQ+ flag.

The initiative, part of the capital’s official Pride Month program, drew a massive and diverse crowd despite a steady drizzle. Participants stood shoulder to shoulder, each holding a piece of multicolored fabric, forming the iconic rainbow flag in a display of unity, identity, and visibility.

Carlos, one of the many in attendance, summed up the mood with simple pride: “Making a gay flag, the largest in the world,” he said, holding his fabric square high with a smile.

The atmosphere was both festive and deeply emotional, charged with joy, purpose, and a clear sense of solidarity. Music, cheers, and laughter echoed off the surrounding colonial buildings as people of all ages and backgrounds joined together for a common cause.

For Carolina, another participant, the weather was hardly a concern. “It’s a light drizzle, it’s not uncomfortable… we’re just here participating,” she said, brushing off the rain without a second thought.

While the event certainly aimed for a world record, its heart lay in the human connections and the overwhelming show of support—not just from the LGBTIQ+ community, but from allies as well.

Among them was María de Jesús, who held back tears as she reflected on her reason for attending. “I’m here because I hope that one day we won’t have to do all this anymore so that the people in the community are respected, valued, and included,” she said.

The event highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Mexico City government to promote inclusion through public initiatives. Pride Month in the capital this year has been marked by a robust program of artistic, cultural, and visibility events—each aimed at affirming the rights, identities, and histories of Mexico’s LGBTIQ+ population.

The flag-making spectacle was emblematic of that mission: a public, participatory moment of pride that turned the nation’s most prominent public square into a canvas of diversity and love.

Official confirmation of the world record status is pending, but for those who stood united in the Zócalo on Sunday, the impact went far beyond numbers.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said one attendee, taking in the completed flag. “It’s not just about breaking a record—it’s about being seen.”

As Pride Month continues across the country, the event in the Zócalo will likely remain one of the most iconic and heartfelt moments, reminding everyone that inclusion, visibility, and empathy are as powerful as any world record.

Over 6,000 people braved the rain at Mexico City’s Zócalo to form the world’s largest LGBTIQ+ flag in . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
Scroll to Top