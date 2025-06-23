Thousands Gather in Mexico City to Create the World’s Largest LGBTIQ+ Flag

Over 6,000 people braved the rain at Mexico City’s Zócalo to form the world’s largest LGBTIQ+ flag in a powerful Pride Month display of unity and visibility.

The rain-soaked streets of Mexico City’s historic center transformed into a vibrant sea of color on Sunday, June 22, as more than 6,000 people gathered at the Zócalo to form what may be the world’s largest LGBTIQ+ flag.

The initiative, part of the capital’s official Pride Month program, drew a massive and diverse crowd despite a steady drizzle. Participants stood shoulder to shoulder, each holding a piece of multicolored fabric, forming the iconic rainbow flag in a display of unity, identity, and visibility.

Carlos, one of the many in attendance, summed up the mood with simple pride: “Making a gay flag, the largest in the world,” he said, holding his fabric square high with a smile.

The atmosphere was both festive and deeply emotional, charged with joy, purpose, and a clear sense of solidarity. Music, cheers, and laughter echoed off the surrounding colonial buildings as people of all ages and backgrounds joined together for a common cause.

For Carolina, another participant, the weather was hardly a concern. “It’s a light drizzle, it’s not uncomfortable… we’re just here participating,” she said, brushing off the rain without a second thought.

While the event certainly aimed for a world record, its heart lay in the human connections and the overwhelming show of support—not just from the LGBTIQ+ community, but from allies as well.

Among them was María de Jesús, who held back tears as she reflected on her reason for attending. “I’m here because I hope that one day we won’t have to do all this anymore so that the people in the community are respected, valued, and included,” she said.

The event highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Mexico City government to promote inclusion through public initiatives. Pride Month in the capital this year has been marked by a robust program of artistic, cultural, and visibility events—each aimed at affirming the rights, identities, and histories of Mexico’s LGBTIQ+ population.

The flag-making spectacle was emblematic of that mission: a public, participatory moment of pride that turned the nation’s most prominent public square into a canvas of diversity and love.

Official confirmation of the world record status is pending, but for those who stood united in the Zócalo on Sunday, the impact went far beyond numbers.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said one attendee, taking in the completed flag. “It’s not just about breaking a record—it’s about being seen.”

As Pride Month continues across the country, the event in the Zócalo will likely remain one of the most iconic and heartfelt moments, reminding everyone that inclusion, visibility, and empathy are as powerful as any world record.