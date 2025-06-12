Tijuana boosts neighborhoods through Clean City program

Mayor Burgueño’s “Tijuana Clean City” program rehabilitated street lighting, cleared drains, paved roads, and planted trees in three districts, benefiting over 10,000 residents.

The municipal government under Mayor Ismael Burgueño Ruiz has rolled out new urban improvements through the “Tijuana Clean City” program in Sánchez Taboada, San Antonio de los Buenos, and Playas de Tijuana. By focusing on lighting, drainage, road surfaces, and green spaces, officials aim to raise living standards across the city’s districts.

In Sánchez Taboada, crews rehabilitated street lighting and dredged 160 linear meters of storm drain along Virgo and Vía Láctea streets in the Plan Maestro neighborhood. Councilman José de Jesús Franco Cazarez supervised the work, which cleared silt and debris to prevent flooding during the rainy season. The clean-up and new lamps now serve approximately 3,500 residents, who reported improved safety and visibility after dusk.

The program then moved to San Antonio de los Buenos, where workers reshaped 8,000 square meters of roadways in the Xicoténcatl Leyva II neighborhood. Technicians repaired and upgraded streetlights on Sonora Street, ensuring reliable illumination for 1,500 residents. Delegate Guadalupe Javier Notario joined the inspection team to confirm that the surface repairs met municipal standards and that the lighting installations followed energy-efficient guidelines.

Playas de Tijuana saw a combination of hardscape and green improvements. Councilwoman Michel García Arceo oversaw the paving of 3,000 square meters of previously unpaved road, removal of 15 tons of sediment, and cleaning of 1,000 square meters of parkland and adjacent roads. Workers also planted 20 new shade trees along Laureles Street in the Rancho las Flores I and II neighborhoods, broadening green corridors for local families.

To expand safety measures, crews installed a new light in a community stairwell and added ten streetlights at key access points. They also placed three speed bumps to calm traffic and updated registration stickers on abandoned vehicles parked on public roads. In total, these actions reached more than 5,000 residents, who praised the cleaner streets and improved public spaces.

The 25th Tijuana City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to hands-on solutions that enhance living conditions. Adriana Barrera Hernández, head of the Delegation Coordination Office, and staff from the Municipal Directorate of Works and Urban Infrastructure (DOIUM) joined local delegates Teresa García (Sánchez Taboada), Guadalupe Javier Notario (San Antonio de los Buenos), and Alejandro Ibarra Moreno (Playas de Tijuana) in supervising the latest projects.

By targeting lighting, drainage, road conditions, and public greenery, the Tijuana Clean City program demonstrates how focused municipal action can deliver concrete benefits. Officials say they will continue expanding similar efforts to other neighborhoods, aiming to foster a safer, cleaner, and more vibrant cityscape.