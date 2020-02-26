‘Tori Scott is Pickled!’ Debuts at Incanto Vallarta

Entertainer, Tori Scott, is thrilled to return to Puerto Vallarta and make her Incanto debut with her new show, ‘Tori Scott is Pickled!’ Accompanied by the exquisitely talented Nate Buccieri at the piano with music from Judy Garland to Queen, Tori will take you on an outrageously, comedic musical journey through life, love, and vodka! You can see Tori’s entertaining show at Incanto from Feb 29-Mar 7.

Broadway World describes Tori Scott as “the sound of someone who’s not afraid to show you just how human she is, while her super-human pipes blow you away.” Tori dazzles with this new show directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn with musical direction and arrangement by Jesse Kissel.

Tori Scott is an accomplished singer, actress, and comedian who has been named “the Bette Midler of the new millennium” by Provincetown Magazine and among the Top 10 Cabaret Performers in NYC by Time Out New York. She currently has a residency at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater and has taken her solo shows to London, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Boston, Provincetown, Puerto Vallarta, and most recently to the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, where she was nominated for Best Cabaret. On television, she’s counted to 20 as a singing garbage woman on “Sesame Street” and dubbed the vocals of a singing hooker on HBO’s “Cathouse: The Musical”. Her debut album Plan B! was recorded live at Joe’s Pub and was released on Chicken Ranch Records in December of 2017.

‘Tori Scott is Pickled!’ opens at Incanto Vallarta on Feb 29th at 7:30 pm and continues through March 7th. The full schedule of shows is: Feb 29 & Mar 1, 4, 5, 6 & 7 at 7:30 pm. . Incanto Vallarta is located at Insurgentes 109 col. Emiliano Zapata (by the bridge on the edge of Old Town) You can contact the Box Office at tel# 322 223 9756 or go to www.incantovallarta.com for more information about shows and tickets.

“Hey San Francisco, PV, & San Diego friends, if you want to see one of the most talented and HYSTERICAL cabaret performers alive, don’t miss Tori Scott! We discovered her at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and have since had the pleasure of working with her. Her show is not to be missed! Vocals and laughs for days! Check out her dates on her website below. And bring tissues- for laughter!” ★★★★Branden & James

“An evening with Tori is an absolute thrill! A soul-baring singer and sharp comedian, Scott offers a musical set that bravely melds contemporary pop, standards and show tunes with woozy anecdotes that are witty, wry and engaging. Whether she’s out-belting Beyoncé or reminiscing about a summer of Fire Island bar-hopping, Tori is a twinkling cabaret talent and a sassy storyteller.” ★★★★★Curtis M. Wong, Huffington Pos

“What a marvel.” ★★★★★ British Theatre

“Utterly shameless…you’ll be thirsty for more” ★★★★ West End Wilma