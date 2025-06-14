Tropical Storm Dalila slams Guerrero with torrential rain and high surf

Tropical Storm Dalila formed off the coast of Guerrero on Friday afternoon, triggering a wave of emergency measures across the state as authorities brace for potential flooding, landslides, and dangerous surf.

Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda ordered the intensification of preventive actions aimed at protecting residents and reducing the risk of weather-related incidents. These measures include increased monitoring in vulnerable areas, reinforced Civil Protection alerts, and coordination among municipal agencies.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the storm is currently situated 315 kilometers south of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero. It is moving in a north-northwest direction at a speed of 17 kilometers per hour, with sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 85 kilometers per hour.

The SMN forecast warns of intense rainfall across Guerrero, with estimates ranging from 75 to 150 millimeters per square meter. Coastal and nearby inland communities are expected to experience sustained winds between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour, with stronger gusts between 50 and 70 kilometers per hour. Wave heights along the coast are predicted to reach between 4.5 and 5.5 meters.

These conditions pose a significant risk of flash floods, rising river and stream levels, and mudslides—especially in mountainous and low-lying regions. The state government is urging residents to remain alert and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Authorities emphasized the importance of relying solely on official channels for weather updates and emergency guidance, discouraging the spread of rumors on social media. Civil Protection officials also reminded residents to have emergency plans in place, particularly those living near riverbanks, hillsides, or in areas with a history of flooding.

The storm is not expected to make landfall in Guerrero but could continue to affect weather patterns throughout the weekend, depending on its trajectory. State officials will continue monitoring Dalila’s path and issue updates as necessary.

Residents are encouraged to report emergencies through the 911 system and follow updates from the National Meteorological Service and Guerrero’s Civil Protection agency.

As Dalila advances, beachgoers, fishermen, and coastal businesses are advised to suspend operations and avoid ocean activity until conditions improve. Maritime authorities are maintaining a red flag warning along the coastline.

This marks the latest weather threat in what has already been an active start to Mexico’s Pacific hurricane season. Authorities continue to remind the public of the importance of preparation, especially in vulnerable states like Guerrero, which are frequently impacted by tropical systems during the summer and fall months.

