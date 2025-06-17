Tropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan

Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk.

The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country’s southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct threat. Officials warn that Erick, currently strengthening in the Pacific, could evolve into a Category 2 hurricane within the coming hours.

At 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, Erick officially formed as a tropical storm, located approximately 335 kilometers southwest of Puerto Chiapas, Chiapas, and about 725 kilometers southeast of Punta Maldonado, Guerrero. It is currently traveling west-northwest at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 85 kilometers per hour.

High-Risk Areas Identified

The national coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velázquez Alzúa, reported this morning during President López Obrador’s daily press conference that 22 municipalities in the state of Oaxaca are considered most at risk from the storm’s possible impact. While Erick is still classified as a tropical storm, forecasts suggest it may strengthen into a hurricane, possibly reaching Category 2 intensity before making landfall.

In anticipation of worsening conditions, the federal government has issued a hurricane watch from Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca, to Punta Maldonado, Guerrero. Additionally, a tropical storm watch remains in effect from Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, to Bahías de Huatulco.

The government’s civil protection plan includes coordination with local authorities to prepare temporary shelters, reinforce emergency response capabilities, and alert communities through early warning systems.

Storm’s Evolution Tracked Closely

Erick’s development has been rapid. What was initially designated as Tropical Depression 5-E formed late Monday night, June 16, just south of Chiapas. By early Tuesday morning, it intensified into a tropical storm. Meteorological authorities are closely monitoring its path and wind speed, which suggest the possibility of further strengthening over the warm waters of the Pacific.

Although no official landfall prediction has been confirmed, meteorologists caution that the storm’s projected trajectory poses a significant threat to Oaxaca’s coastal communities, especially considering the possibility of a Category 2 hurricane-level impact.

Coastal Communities on Alert

Emergency services across Oaxaca have already begun preparing for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flash floods. Areas such as Bahías de Huatulco, Salina Cruz, and surrounding municipalities are urged to stay updated through official government channels.

Residents in high-risk zones are encouraged to review evacuation plans and avoid coastal or low-lying areas as the storm draws closer. Local governments are reinforcing critical infrastructure, and maritime activities in the warning zones have been suspended.

What Comes Next?

If Tropical Storm Erick strengthens into a hurricane as predicted, it will be the first significant storm of the 2025 Pacific hurricane season to threaten mainland Mexico. The next 24 to 48 hours are considered critical as the storm may accelerate and intensify.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor other weather systems in the region. With the Atlantic and Pacific hurricane seasons underway, civil protection agencies are on high alert and reminding citizens that preparation saves lives.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Erick, including rainfall tracking in Mexico City and beyond, residents can check real-time meteorological maps provided by the National Meteorological Service (SMN).