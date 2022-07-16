Tropical Storm Estelle will cause intense rains in Jalisco

This Saturday, Tropical Storm Estelle will move to the south of the coasts of Colima and Michoacán; its cloud bands, in interaction with a low-pressure channel over western and central Mexico, will cause intense punctual rains in regions of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, and Nayarit, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

SMN noted that early today, Estelle was located approximately 500 kilometers (km) southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero, and 615 km south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h, gusts 110 km/h, and displacement towards the northwest at 17 km/h. According to forecast models, Estelle will follow a trajectory parallel to the Mexican Pacific, which is why it remains under surveillance.

Likewise, very heavy rains (from 50 to 75 mm) are forecast in areas of the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Sonora; strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in areas of Chiapas, Mexico City, Durango, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz and Zacatecas; intervals of showers (from 5 to 25 mm) in Aguascalientes, Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Tlaxcala, as well as isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5.0 mm) in Baja California , Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo and Yucatan.

SMN specified that the rainfall, which will be with lightning, strong winds, and hail, could generate landslides, increase in the levels of rivers and streams, overflows, and floods in low-lying areas, for which the population is urged to heed the warnings of the Service National Meteorological, of the National Water Commission, and follow the indications of the state and municipal authorities of Civil Protection. Maritime navigation in the vicinity of the system is called to take extreme precautions due to conditions of strong winds and high waves.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN