Tropical storm expected to form in the Pacific in the coming days

A zone of low pressure related to tropical wave number 35 in the Pacific Ocean has a 90% probability of evolving into a tropical cyclone in the coming days.
The system is located south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, approximately 430 kilometers south of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca.
The National Water Commission ( Conagua ) reported this Saturday, through the National Meteorological Service (SMN), that there is a low-pressure area related to tropical wave number 35 in the Pacific Ocean, which at 1:00 p.m. had a 90% probability of evolving into a tropical cyclone, which would cause rains in several western states of Mexico, including Jalisco.
The system is located south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, approximately 430 kilometers south of Puerto Ángel, Oaxaca, and moves west-northwest at 24 km / h, with the probability of cyclonic development in the next 48 hours.
The low-pressure zone with high cyclonic potential associated with tropical wave 35, south of the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, will reinforce the supply of humidity and will cause heavy rains in areas of the south, southeast, and east of Mexico. Low-pressure channels over western and eastern Mexico will cause storms in these regions, including the Yucatan Peninsula.
