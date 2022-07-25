Tropical Storm Frank expected to develop in the next couple of days off Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Shower and thunderstorm activity is showing signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of the coast of southern Mexico.
Recent satellite-derived wind data also indicates the circulation is gradually becoming better defined. Environmental conditions appear conducive to additional development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression over the next day or so.
This low-pressure area is forecast to move generally westward at 10 to 15 mph, remaining well south of the coast of southern and southwestern Mexico during the next several days.
If the forecast holds, Tropical Storm Frank will develop in the coming days off the coast of Mexico, making it the sixth named storm of the Pacific Hurricane Season in 2022.
For 2022, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15.
Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Crocodile attacks two American tourists taking a night swim in Puerto Vallarta The Civil Protection Unit in Puerto Vallarta reported that two people were attacked by a crocodile in the tourist destination, resulting in both injuries, and were taken to a hospital for medical attention. According to Jalisco Civil Protection, the attack happened on Bocanegra Beach, in the Marina Vallarta neighborhood, when a crocodile attacked two people.…
- World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency; Puerto Vallarta with most cases in Mexico The World Health Organization ( WHO ) declared monkeypox a global health emergency. The classification is the highest alert the WHO can issue and follows a global uptick in cases. So far, more than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported. There are currently only two other…
- Breathalyzer operations continue in Puerto Vallarta This weekend, two “Saving Lives” breathalyzer operations were implemented at random points in the city with the intention of guaranteeing the safety of the inhabitants and visitors of Puerto Vallarta. On Friday, it was installed on Calle Politécnico Nacional and Avenida México, where a total of 9 tests were applied, of which 8 were for…
- Polyamory: Judge in Mexico grants marriage certificate for man to marry two women After almost two years of waiting, a man managed to marry two women in the state of Puebla, which has caused controversy in Mexico because this type of marriage is not recognized by law. This was possible since the subject filed an Amparo on December 22, 2020, which was admitted by the Eighth District Judge…
- New survey shows more people consider Puerto Vallarta unsafe in the past three months Insecurity continues to be one of the issues that most worries Mexicans, since more and more citizens feel less safe in the locality where they live. According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU) prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) last June, 67.4% of the population over 18 years of…