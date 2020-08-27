Tropical Storm Hernan will bring heavy rain to Jalisco’s coast

Tropical storm Hernan, formed in the last hours in the Mexican Pacific, will produce heavy rains in several states of western Mexico, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported this Thursday.

“The center of tropical storm ‘Hernan’ is located 155 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes, in Jalisco. In interaction with a strong influx of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, it will generate intense rains in Nayarit, Jalisco, and Colima” the agency noted in its most recent report.

The storm registers sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of 95 kilometers per hour.

According to the Meteorological Service, heavy rains with torrential downpours are forecast in areas of Jalisco and Colima.

As well as very heavy rains with intense downpours in Nayarit.

Strong gusts of wind and high waves of three to five meters are also expected on the coasts of Nayarit, Jalisco, and Colima, the SMN pointed out.

Therefore, the agency urged the population of these states to take precautions and follow the recommendations of Civil Protection.

According to the agency’s forecast, Hernan will continue parallel to the Mexican coast at least until this Saturday, without ever touching land, although it will pass near the Baja California Peninsula as a tropical depression.

Parallel to Hernan, the tropical storm Iselle also developed in the Pacific, which is located much further from the Mexican coast.

“The center of tropical storm Iselle is located southwest of the Baja California Peninsula, far from the country. It is kept under surveillance,” said the Meteorological Service in the report at 04:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

According to the forecast, it will lose strength in the coming hours as it approaches – without posing a danger – to the coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

With “Hernan” and “Iselle”, nine cyclones have already formed, half of which have been forecast for the current Pacific season that runs from May to November.

To date, the tropical storms “Amanda”, “Boris”, “Cristina” and “Fausto”, “Hernán” and “Iselle” have formed, and the hurricanes “Douglas” (with intensity 3-5), “Elida” (intensity 1-2) and “Genevieve” (4) on the Saffir Simpson scale.