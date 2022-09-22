Tropical storm ‘Newton’ forms in Manzanillo, Colima; heavy rains in Jalisco expected

On Wednesday, September 21, Tropical Depression Fifteen-E became Tropical Storm Newton, over the Pacific Ocean and will cause rains in some states of Mexico, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission.

Newton was located approximately 280 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 335 km south of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, at 8:30 p.m., presenting maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour, gusts of 95 km/h, and moving west-northwest at 20 km/h, the agency said.

Its cloud bands in combination with a low-pressure channel in the west of the country will cause very heavy rains in Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, and Nayarit, as well as winds with gusts of 60 km/h and waves of 1 to 2 meters in height in the coasts of these states.

The rains could generate landslides, an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and floods in low-lying areas, for which the SMN called on the population to follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities.

On Thursday, September 22, the second channel of low pressure over the southeast of the Mexican Republic in combination with the monsoon trough that will extend along the coasts of the South Pacific, coupled with the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, will generate showers and heavy rains over entities in the east, south, and southeast of the country, the agency reported.

Newton will cause the following effects for this Thursday, according to the SMN:

Very strong rains with localized intense : Chiapas.

: Chiapas. Heavy rains with very strong downpours : Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tabasco.

: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Tabasco. Showers intervals with heavy spot rain : Southern Southern California, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Campeche and Yucatan.

: Southern Southern California, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Campeche and Yucatan. Intervals of showers : Sonora, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Quintana Roo.

: Sonora, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Quintana Roo. Isolated showers : Lower California, Chihuahua, Durango, New Leon, Guanajuato and Tlaxcala.

: Lower California, Chihuahua, Durango, New Leon, Guanajuato and Tlaxcala. Wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h : Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

