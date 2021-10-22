Tropical Storm Rick forms off the coast of Mexico

Tropical Storm Rick has formed off the coast of Mexico and a Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of the southwestern coast of Mexico from Zihuatanejo to Punta San Telmo, and a Tropical Storm Watch from east of Zihuatanejo to Tecpan de Galeana and from west of Punta San Telmo to Manzanillo.
Tropical Storm Rick is expected to strengthen to a hurricane over the weekend.
Hurricane conditions are possible within the Hurricane Watch area by late Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Sunday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch areas by Sunday afternoon.
A storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds near and to the east of
where the center of Rick makes landfall in southwestern Mexico. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.
Rick will produce 5 to 10 inches of rain with isolated storm total amounts of 15 inches across coastal sections of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, and Colima starting Saturday night. This will likely produce flash flooding and mudslides.
Swells generated by Rick will begin to affect portions of the southwestern coast of Mexico beginning by late Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
Puerto Vallarta could experience moderate rains Monday generated by Hurricane Rick, but on the current forecast, the storm would have lost most of its energy before reaching Jalisco. It’s recommended to stay informed throughout the weekend on the progress of Rick.
