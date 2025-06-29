Tropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans

Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo.

Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their disaster response plans after several towns in the municipalities of Bacalar and Othón P. Blanco, home to the state capital Chetumal, were inundated due to the rising waters of the Hondo River and its tributaries.

The rains began on Thursday but intensified Friday afternoon and into early Saturday, overwhelming drainage systems and natural waterways. Dozens of communities reported flooding, with residents forced to evacuate as water levels surged into homes and roadways.

In response, the Navy implemented its Plan Marina, while the Army activated Plan DN-III-E, both designed for disaster relief and civilian protection. Governor Mara Lezama confirmed that three temporary shelters were opened in affected areas, providing evacuees with food, mattresses, and a safe place to spend the night.

The situation in the rural community of Huatusco, in Bacalar municipality, grew more dire after a section of a state highway collapsed under the pressure of continuous rainfall. The highway had served as a critical link between Huatusco and other towns along the western border with Campeche. The collapse left several communities isolated and unable to receive immediate aid.

By midday Saturday, local media reported that some families in Bacalar had not yet received assistance due to access issues caused by the highway damage. Meanwhile, Chetumal, the state capital, experienced urban flooding with images circulating on social media showing vehicles stranded in waterlogged streets and several avenues turned into rivers.

In addition to flooding, reports from the region indicated several minor landslides on elevated terrain, further complicating transportation and rescue efforts.

While southern Quintana Roo bears the brunt of the storm’s impact, the northern section of the state—including popular tourist areas like Cancún and the Riviera Maya—has so far avoided major damage. However, those regions have not been entirely spared, with heavy rainfall reported across the Yucatán Peninsula.

Meteorological authorities confirmed that Tropical Wave Number 7 intensified into a tropical disturbance while passing through Quintana Roo. The system has since evolved into Tropical Depression Number 2 as it moved toward the Gulf Coast, between the states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas. It is expected to become the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season to make landfall in Mexico.

Emergency teams remain on high alert across southern Quintana Roo as the situation continues to develop. State and federal authorities urge residents to monitor official weather updates and avoid traveling through flooded or unstable areas.

Governor Lezama reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting affected communities and called on citizens to remain calm and prioritize safety. Additional aid and reconstruction efforts are expected to be coordinated as access to isolated towns improves.