Tulum airport explores incentives to attract more airline carriers during summer slump

With flight cancellations at Tulum’s airport, officials in Quintana Roo explore new airline incentives to attract global carriers and revive tourism.

The Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in Tulum is facing a downturn in traffic following a wave of seasonal flight cancellations, prompting Quintana Roo officials to strategize new incentives aimed at attracting more international airlines to the region.

Pablo Casas, Undersecretary of Tourism of Quintana Roo, confirmed that recent flight cancellations were primarily seasonal and are expected to resume in December. In the meantime, state authorities are working alongside the airport’s management to find ways to make Tulum a more attractive destination for international carriers.

“We are evaluating, together with the airport group, the incentives they offer airlines and working with the state to see how the Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) can join in,” Casas told La Jornada. The goal is to entice more airlines from around the globe to consider routes into Tulum’s airport, which only began operating in late 2023.

Despite the challenges, Casas expressed optimism that the decline is temporary. However, the timing raises concerns as the region heads into the summer season, which is typically a crucial period for tourism in the Mexican Caribbean.

David Ortiz Mena, president of the Mexican Caribbean Hotel Council (CHCM), echoed similar sentiments. While acknowledging the early success of the airport, he warned of a noticeable drop in service during the coming months.

“The airport started off with great success, but now we’re seeing a significant reduction in flights due to the nature of seasonal routes,” Ortiz Mena said. “We will have to see a decrease in important flights during the summer.”

Among the most significant changes is the decision by Air Canada to scale back its operations to Tulum for the 2025-2026 winter season. As reported by REPORTUR.mx, the airline cited lower-than-expected demand as the primary reason for reducing its flight schedule.

Air Canada’s retreat is seen as a blow to the airport’s ambitions of becoming a major international hub. The airline had been one of several foreign carriers betting on Tulum’s rapid growth as a tourist destination with direct access to Riviera Maya resorts. But with competition from airports in Cancún and even Mérida, airlines appear to be recalibrating expectations.

The Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport was envisioned as a strategic solution to ease congestion at Cancún International Airport while providing direct access to the booming tourism zones around Tulum, Akumal, and Bacalar. However, its success now hinges on sustaining year-round demand and ensuring viable connections.

Industry experts believe that sustained growth will require more than seasonal travel spikes and a few charter flights. A long-term strategy that includes competitive fees for airlines, cooperative marketing efforts, and ground transportation improvements could be essential in solidifying Tulum as a reliable gateway.

For now, the state government and tourism stakeholders remain focused on stabilizing the airport’s performance by the end of the year. All eyes are on the upcoming winter season to determine whether the airport can bounce back from the summer lull.

Officials hope that with renewed airline interest, coupled with incentives and promotional campaigns led by the CPTQ, Tulum’s airport can reach its full potential as a key player in the Mexican Caribbean’s travel infrastructure.

