Turkish Businessman Shot in Tijuana’s Zona Río in Apparent Extortion-Linked Attack

A Turkish national was shot in Tijuana’s exclusive Zona Río with a warning message left by the attacker. Authorities are investigating a possible link to extortion.

A Turkish businessman was shot in the leg outside a pool hall in one of Tijuana’s most upscale and heavily guarded neighborhoods on Sunday night, prompting concerns about escalating threats and extortion against foreign entrepreneurs operating in the city.

The incident took place outside Pockets, a popular pool hall located on José María Velasco Street and Vía Rápida Poniente in Zona Río. The victim, identified as Ozkan Serdar, sustained a gunshot wound to one of his legs and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains under police custody for his own protection.

According to Miguel Ángel Gaxiola, the homicide prosecutor for the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office (FGEBC), Serdar is a Turkish national who has lived in Tijuana for less than a year and is reportedly the owner of a local business in the area.

Attacker Left a Threatening Message

After the shooting, the attacker reportedly left a chilling handwritten message near the scene:

“For not wanting to fall in line, this is a warning. You have 24 hours to leave Tijuana, you have been warned.”

This message has led investigators to believe the motive could be linked to extortion — potentially involving “cuotas de preservación” (preservation fees), a common form of organized crime extortion targeting local businesses in the region.

The suspected assailant fled the scene toward the Camino Verde neighborhood but was quickly apprehended by Tijuana Municipal Police officers. He was later handed over to state authorities for further investigation.

Ongoing Extortion Crisis in Tijuana

The incident underscores growing fears about the rise in criminal extortion across Baja California. While officials have yet to confirm whether the Turkish citizen was targeted for refusing to pay protection money, the message left at the scene suggests a warning commonly associated with cartel-related threats.

In response to mounting pressure from business owners, Baja California prosecutors signed a collaboration agreement on June 23 with the Tijuana chapter of the National Chamber of Small Commerce (CANACOPE). The agreement aims to curb extortion, a crime that continues to surge despite a lack of official reporting.

Gina Villalobos, vice president of CANACOPE, acknowledged during the signing that many merchants are too afraid to come forward, fearing violent retaliation from organized crime groups.

Baja California State Prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez confirmed that extortion cases have seen a noticeable increase, although no specific data was provided during the announcement. Both officials emphasized that the collaboration is intended to create secure channels for business owners to report extortion without fear of reprisal.

Foreigners Not Immune

While Tijuana has long been a strategic location for international business and investment, the attack on Serdar shows that foreigners are not immune to the same criminal pressures affecting local business owners. With a presence of less than a year in Tijuana, Serdar’s business activities and reason for being targeted remain unclear.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of Serdar’s business in Zona Río or whether he had previously reported any threats.

This high-profile incident has sparked renewed calls for increased protection and a stronger response to organized crime in Tijuana, particularly in neighborhoods like Zona Río that have long been viewed as relatively safe havens amid the city’s wider security challenges.

As of Tuesday morning, Serdar remains hospitalized and is under police watch. The investigation is ongoing, and state authorities have not yet confirmed whether additional suspects are involved.