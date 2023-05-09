Turning the Page on COVID-19: Mexico Lifts Health Emergency

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Hugo López-Gatell has declared that Mexico is no longer in a state of health emergency due to COVID-19, and as a result, all pandemic-related measures sanctioned by the General Health Council will be discontinued.
The cessation of the original decree, enacted on March 23, 2020, which announced the health emergency related to COVID-19, was confirmed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated López-Gatell during a morning press conference.
The Undersecretary of Health mentioned that Mexico has been ready for the removal of the COVID-19 emergency declaration for quite some time. A significant factor in this decision was the high level of immunity achieved against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country, which stands at 95% according to the Ministry of Health.
The revocation of the emergency status follows shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) did the same due to the global decline of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This virus has been responsible for almost 7 million deaths globally, according to official statistics.
In a statement, WHO Director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted that COVID-19 has permanently altered our world and us. He asserted that if we revert to pre-COVID-19 norms, it would signify a failure to learn from the crisis.
However, he emphasized that this decision shouldn’t be mistaken for complacency against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Governments need to transition from emergency response to disease management, as per WHO’s recommendations. Their data suggests a global COVID-19 related death every three minutes.
In Mexico, the Ministry of Health has reported that the pandemic continues to subside, with a weekly average of six deaths and 890 COVID-19 cases recorded between April 23 and 29. The official toll of SARS-CoV-2 related deaths in Mexico since March 2020 stands at 333,913.
The Ministry’s declaration is somewhat symbolic, as nearly all commercial, educational, and recreational activities in Mexico have already resumed without restrictions, such as requiring a negative test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Globally, the narrative surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting. The United States is planning to end its emergency declaration on May 11, which will also terminate the compulsory vaccination requirement for incoming air travelers.
In Mexico, some preventive measures, like mandatory face masks in hospitals and health centers — a rule that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador initially resisted — remain in effect.
Get more from PVDN and support local media at the same time! Subscribe today for only $29.99 yearly and get access to subscription-based articles, fewer ads, the PVDN Newsletter, and access to the PVDN Podcast. Subscribe Now!
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta’s Boca de Tomatlán Pier Construction Progresses Despite Challenges Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The construction of the new Boca de Tomatlán pier in Puerto Vallarta is now 70% complete, with its progress slowed down by the intricate pile-driving process.
- Crime Rates Rise in Puerto Vallarta: A Closer Look at the First Quarter of 2023 Puerto Vallarta experiences a surge in high-impact crimes in Q1 2023, despite claims of being a low-crime tourist destination and promises to reduce rates.
- American Tourists Cautioned Against Forceful Timeshare Sales in Mexico Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - With 120 timeshare developments in Puerto Vallarta, the US Embassy has issued a warning to American citizens about the aggressive tactics employed by some sales agents in their efforts to secure clients for timeshares.
- Fatal Crash on Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta Highway Leaves Eight Dead and Dozens Injured Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic accident on the Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta highway in Mexico has claimed 8 lives and left dozens injured.
- Police Officers Ambushed and Injured During Routine Patrol in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta officers injured in ambush during routine patrol; patrol car damaged as attackers hurl stones before fleeing the scene.
- Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta Hosts First-ever Kite Festival Holi Beach's 1st Kite Festival unites families in Puerto Vallarta in a colorful celebration of creativity, tradition, and bonding, reviving the joy of kite flying.
- Tijuana and Mexicali: Mexico’s Growing Hotspots for Fentanyl Consumption Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Tijuana and Mexicali have become the primary consumption hotspots for fentanyl in Mexico and serve as ideal test sites for cartels to determine the highest tolerable dosage for users
- Hotel Occupancy Rates Soar in Puerto Vallarta, Attributed to Popular Events and Global Appeal Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta's thriving hotel occupancy reflects its ongoing popularity as a top tourist destination for vacations and hosting significant national and international events. Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the Director of Tourism and Economic Development, noted that hotel occupancy reached 78 percent from April 24 to 27, according to the monitoring conducted.…
- A Slice of Chicago in Puerto Vallarta: Americana Sports Bar & Grill’s Deep-Dish Pizza Pizza aficionados in Puerto Vallarta now have a fresh choice to satisfy their cravings! Since October 2022, Americana Sports Bar & Grill has been dishing out the city's first deep-dish pizzas, rooted in Chicago tradition. These hearty pies, approximately 2 inches thick, are available in both 10-inch and 12-inch round sizes, and have quickly become…
- Puerto Vallarta Blanketed by Smoke from Unrelenting Wildfires Puerto Vallarta (Subscriber Content) - Wildfires in the vicinity have produced a mixture of stratus clouds and smoke, enveloping Puerto Vallarta and almost the entire Bay of Banderas.