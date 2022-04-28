Two female military officers are victims of kidnapping by CJNG in Puerto Vallarta

Two women members of the Secretariat of National Defense ( Sedena ), were kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta by an armed group, led by Juan Carlos Valencia González alias “el 03”, one of the main leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG ) in addition to being the unrecognized son of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes alias “El Mencho”.

According to police reports, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, the two women, who were on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, were kidnapped.

The victims have been identified as Second Lieutenant Tania Quintanar Zarco and Sergeant Ana Laura Olvera Arellano, active members of the Army.

In addition to this, reports specify that the kidnapping was ordered by “el 03” and his mother Rosalinda González Valencia, who was captured in November 2021 in Zapopan, Jalisco, and is imprisoned in Cefereso 16 Coatlán del Río, Morelos.

This was in retaliation for the arrest of Saúl Alejandro Rincón Godoy alias “Chopa” on April 22 of this year and as a means of pressuring the authorities to release Rosalinda González.

Given this, there is a strong deployment of both the Military and the National Guard and various civil authorities throughout Puerto Vallarta, as well as in various municipalities of the state of Jalisco, estimating that this joint operation will last until the location of the two military women.

In this operation, dozens of military vehicles, patrols, as well as helicopters of the Armed Forces flying over the urban and rural areas of Puerto Vallarta.

During the arrest of Rosalinda González in Guadalajara in November 2021, cartel members kidnapped two members of the military in Guadalajara and dumped them on a street in Puerto Vallarta.

As PVDN reported earlier this week, Puerto Vallarta is likely to experience more acts of violence by local cartels in retaliation for the killing of El Chopa.

*This story was updated to include more details as the situation progresses

