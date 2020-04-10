Two pregnant women in Mexico die from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health confirmed two deaths in pregnant women from COVID-19, which are part of the 194 deaths from the disease in the country. As of today, 3,441 Mexicans have been diagnosed with coronaviruses, 10,105 suspected cases, and 17,950 that were ruled out.

At a press conference, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, announced that the two women in the gestation period, who died from the new coronavirus, suffered from obesity and chronic diseases.

“I want to share some sad news, the death of two pregnant women, one died after her son was born by caesarean section, the baby had a short time of respiratory failure, he is still in a delicate condition, we hope he recovers, but the mother passed away, it should be noted that one suffered from morbid obesity and hypertension and the other from gestational diabetes and morbid obesity ”.

The official recalled that in 2009, during the AH1N1 influenza epidemic, pneumonia became the second cause of maternal death, when this condition is usually in position 12 or 13.

“The influenza epidemic was what made this disease the second leading cause of maternal death, you have to be very careful with pregnant women, you have to consider them very susceptible to death,” he said.

The undersecretary stressed that preventive measures for pregnant women are to stay at home, keep a healthy distance, wash hands and suspend any work activity.

So he called all women in gestation to report to the Federal Attorney’s Office for the Defense of Labor (Profedet), if they are forced to be working during the health emergency.