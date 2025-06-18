Tzotzil Families Demand Relocation After Nine Years of Forced Displacement in Chiapas

/ Forced displacement, human rights, Indigenous rights, Tzotzil / By

San Cristóbal de las Casas

Fourteen Tzotzil families displaced by violence in Chenalhó call on Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez for relocation, housing, and basic rights after nine years in precarious conditions.

More than a dozen Indigenous Tzotzil families, displaced from their homes by violence in the highlands of Chiapas, issued a renewed plea to the state government this week, calling for a “comprehensive relocation” after nearly a decade of living in makeshift shelters without basic services.

Araceli Cruz, spokesperson for the 14 displaced families, addressed the media on Monday in San Cristóbal de las Casas, where the families currently reside in a temporary settlement. She reminded the public and state officials that their forced displacement began in 2016, when clashes between armed groups in the municipality of Chenalhó forced them to flee their ancestral homes.

“Nine years have passed since the tragic forced displacement we suffered,” Cruz said. “Since then, we have lived in conditions of extreme vulnerability.”

In a deeply personal appeal, Cruz also recalled the disappearance and murder of her relative, Guadalupe Cruz Hernández, during the early years of the displacement. The unresolved crime continues to haunt the community as a symbol of the violence that upended their lives and the lack of justice they have received.

The families, made up of children, elders, and entire generations of the Tzotzil community, now live in cramped, improvised shelters constructed from tin and tiles. With no access to proper housing, clean water, or medical services, they are especially vulnerable to the elements—particularly in San Cristóbal de las Casas, a region prone to extreme weather and projected to be affected by up to 20 tropical cyclones this season.

“We are demanding justice,” said Cruz. “We want a definitive solution, a comprehensive relocation that will allow us to rebuild our lives in peace with access to housing, land, healthcare, education, and work.”

The displaced community is appealing directly to the new governor of Chiapas, Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar, asking for an immediate and structured plan to secure their safety and dignity. According to Cruz, there has been no transparent roadmap or commitment from the state to address their long-term needs.

Camps such as the one where these Tzotzil families live have existed for years in Chiapas, often with minimal oversight or resources from local authorities. Many residents say they have had to improvise just to survive. Alonso Gutiérrez, a father of eight, described the situation as “terrible” and explained how residents have tried to fortify their shelters against the weather.

“Water and cold get in through the roof,” Gutiérrez said. “The ones who suffer the most are the children and babies. We’ve covered the roof with plastic, but the sun and rain destroy it.”

Gutiérrez, also a member of the Tzotzil community, said that after nine years, the families have become used to being ignored by government institutions. Still, they continue to raise their voices, hoping someone will listen.

The plight of these 14 families is not unique. According to estimates from human rights groups, between 16,000 and 21,000 people have been internally displaced in Chiapas in recent years due to violence, agrarian disputes, and organized crime. However, no official census has been released, and many communities fall through the cracks in state and federal policy.

Forced displacement in Chiapas is a complex issue rooted in long-standing land conflicts, political tensions, and the presence of armed groups in rural Indigenous areas. The phenomenon has worsened in recent years, with multiple Indigenous communities reporting threats, attacks, and property seizures by rival groups or paramilitaries. Once forced to flee, many families find themselves abandoned by authorities, with no path toward safe return or permanent relocation.

Despite recent changes in state leadership, advocates say the government’s response remains inadequate. Calls for inclusive policies, proper housing, and reparations have yet to translate into action.

Human rights organizations have long criticized the lack of a state mechanism to address internal displacement in Mexico. Although the federal government approved a General Law on Forced Internal Displacement in 2019, implementation has been slow and inconsistent across states. Chiapas, one of the regions most affected by displacement, has yet to establish a reliable protocol to assist victims.

The 14 Tzotzil families say they are tired of waiting.

“How much longer do we have to live like this?” asked Cruz. “Our children are growing up in these conditions. We need a solution—not tomorrow, but now.”

Fourteen Tzotzil families displaced by violence in Chenalhó call on Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez for relocation, housing, and basic rights after . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastTropical Storm Erick warnings as Mexico coast braces for major hurricane Tropical Storm Erick warnings are in effect along Oaxaca and Guerrero as the storm nears hurricane strength, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, and life-threatening flooding. Southern Mexico is under a series of escalating weather alerts as Tropical Storm Erick spins toward the coast and gains strength. Tropical Storm Erick warnings now cover a wide stretch…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top