U.S. Supreme Court blocks Mexican lawsuit vs gun manufacturers

arms trafficking, gun manufacturers, Interstate Arms, Mexico, PLCAA, Smith & Wesson, Supreme Court

The Supreme Court blocks Mexican arms lawsuit, shielding Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms under PLCAA despite allegations of cartel trafficking.

On June 5, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Mexican government cannot pursue its 2021 lawsuit against American firearms companies Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms. In a 9–0 decision, the justices overturned a First Circuit ruling that had allowed Mexico’s claims to move forward.

Mexico filed its complaint in Boston federal court in 2021. The lawsuit accused Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms of knowingly supplying weapons to dealers who funneled firearms to “straw purchasers” tied to drug cartels south of the border. Mexican officials argued that the companies maintained a distribution system that effectively funneled guns into cartel hands. They also claimed the companies designed and marketed certain models as “military-grade” to boost cartel interest.

The companies moved to dismiss under the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a 2005 law that shields gun-makers and distributors from liability when third parties use their products to commit crimes. In 2024, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit disagreed with the companies, holding that Mexico’s allegations fell outside the scope of PLCAA. That decision said Mexico had plausibly alleged “aiding and abetting” and other violations, allowing the case to survive dismissal.

At the high court, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a unanimous bench that PLCAA’s plain language protects arms manufacturers and dealers from suits based on downstream misuse by third parties. Roberts emphasized that Congress intended PLCAA to block lawsuits that second-guess lawful sales to licensed dealers—regardless of how those weapons are later misused. Since Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms sell firearms legally to licensed outlets, the justices held that PLCAA bars any further legal action on Mexico’s theories.

After the ruling, Smith & Wesson released a statement saying, “The Supreme Court affirmed that our products are legal and we complied with all federal regulations. We cannot control what happens after licensed dealers resell our firearms.” Interstate Arms echoed that message, noting, “We follow strict guidelines for lawful sales. We cannot be held responsible for criminals who divert weapons into illegal markets.”

Mexico’s Justice Department said it “respectfully disagrees” with the decision and is reviewing its options. In its original lawsuit, Mexico pointed out that its own gun laws rank among the world’s strictest, yet over 70 percent of weapons used in Mexican homicides trace back to the United States. Officials estimate U.S.-sourced firearms worth more than $250 million annually make their way into cartel arsenals, driving violence in border cities like Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana.

Legal experts say this ruling will reinforce broad immunity for U.S. gun makers under PLCAA. “This is a clear message that PLCAA offers strong protection, even when foreign governments seek redress for cartel violence,” said Elena Martinez, a professor of international law. Still, some analysts believe Mexico might take its case to international bodies or push for diplomatic talks to address cross-border arms trafficking more effectively.

The decision arrives amid rising tension over cartel-related violence and renewed calls in U.S. border states for tougher gun controls. Some U.S. senators urged the Biden administration to negotiate stricter export rules to curb illegal flows. Others warned the ruling could undermine efforts to hold manufacturers accountable for trafficking that fuels violence abroad.

For now, Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms avoid liability under U.S. law. The high court’s ruling leaves open political and diplomatic pathways as the next venues for Mexico to press its claims. As cartel violence persists in Mexico’s border regions, the search for solutions will likely involve discussions between both governments rather than lawsuits in U.S. courts.

