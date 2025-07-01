Fugitive U.S. Citizen Wanted for Drug Trafficking Captured in Ciudad Juárez After Binational Operation

A U.S. fugitive wanted for drug trafficking was arrested in Ciudad Juárez through binational cooperation between Mexican authorities and U.S. agencies including the FBI and DEA.

A U.S. citizen who had been evading justice for six years on drug trafficking charges was captured in Ciudad Juárez on Friday, June 27, thanks to a coordinated effort between Mexican and U.S. authorities.

The arrest was carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations (FEOE) with operational support from the State Investigation Agency (AEI), based on intelligence and information provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect, identified only as Charles A., 44, was located and apprehended in the Cantares Residencial neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez. The operation was conducted without incident and followed extensive collaboration between law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border.

After his arrest, Charles A. was transferred under tight security in a joint operation involving Mexico’s National Guard. Authorities escorted him to the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge, where he was formally handed over to U.S. officials to face the charges filed against him in the United States.

According to a statement from the Chihuahua State Prosecutor’s Office, the man had been a fugitive for six years and was wanted in the U.S. for offenses related to drug trafficking. His arrest marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to track and extradite cross-border fugitives linked to organized crime.

“This result was made possible by the ongoing exchange of intelligence between Mexico’s security institutions and U.S. agencies,” said a spokesperson from the FEOE. “It demonstrates the effectiveness of binational cooperation in the pursuit of transnational criminals.”

The identity of the suspect was partially withheld in keeping with Mexican legal practices, and the Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that Charles A. is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This arrest underscores growing coordination between U.S. and Mexican authorities amid rising concerns over cross-border crime. Ciudad Juárez, a city long challenged by cartel activity and drug trafficking routes, has seen an increase in high-profile detentions through intelligence-driven operations in recent years.

No further details were released regarding the specific charges awaiting the suspect in the United States, but law enforcement sources indicated the individual was a priority target for U.S. federal agencies.

The successful capture and extradition highlight the role of international partnerships in addressing complex criminal networks and ensuring fugitives are brought to justice, regardless of borders.