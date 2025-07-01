Fugitive U.S. Citizen Wanted for Drug Trafficking Captured in Ciudad Juárez After Binational Operation

/ By

Chihuahua

A U.S. fugitive wanted for drug trafficking was arrested in Ciudad Juárez through binational cooperation between Mexican authorities and U.S. agencies including the FBI and DEA.

A U.S. citizen who had been evading justice for six years on drug trafficking charges was captured in Ciudad Juárez on Friday, June 27, thanks to a coordinated effort between Mexican and U.S. authorities.

The arrest was carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Strategic Operations (FEOE) with operational support from the State Investigation Agency (AEI), based on intelligence and information provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect, identified only as Charles A., 44, was located and apprehended in the Cantares Residencial neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez. The operation was conducted without incident and followed extensive collaboration between law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border.

After his arrest, Charles A. was transferred under tight security in a joint operation involving Mexico’s National Guard. Authorities escorted him to the Lerdo-Stanton International Bridge, where he was formally handed over to U.S. officials to face the charges filed against him in the United States.

According to a statement from the Chihuahua State Prosecutor’s Office, the man had been a fugitive for six years and was wanted in the U.S. for offenses related to drug trafficking. His arrest marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to track and extradite cross-border fugitives linked to organized crime.

“This result was made possible by the ongoing exchange of intelligence between Mexico’s security institutions and U.S. agencies,” said a spokesperson from the FEOE. “It demonstrates the effectiveness of binational cooperation in the pursuit of transnational criminals.”

The identity of the suspect was partially withheld in keeping with Mexican legal practices, and the Prosecutor’s Office emphasized that Charles A. is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This arrest underscores growing coordination between U.S. and Mexican authorities amid rising concerns over cross-border crime. Ciudad Juárez, a city long challenged by cartel activity and drug trafficking routes, has seen an increase in high-profile detentions through intelligence-driven operations in recent years.

No further details were released regarding the specific charges awaiting the suspect in the United States, but law enforcement sources indicated the individual was a priority target for U.S. federal agencies.

The successful capture and extradition highlight the role of international partnerships in addressing complex criminal networks and ensuring fugitives are brought to justice, regardless of borders.

A U.S. fugitive wanted for drug trafficking was arrested in Ciudad Juárez through binational cooperation between Mexican authorities and U . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-storm-flossie-hurricane-mexico-pacific-coastTropical Storm Flossie to Strengthen into Hurricane as It Tracks Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to become a Category 2 hurricane by July 2 as it moves parallel to Mexico’s Pacific coast, bringing dangerous rainfall, wind, and surf. Tropical Storm Flossie is on the verge of forming from Tropical Depression Six-E and is forecast to strengthen rapidly into a hurricane as it parallels Mexico’s southwestern…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-mexico-coast-rain-surf-alertCabo Corrientes under tropical storm watch as Flossie expected to Bring Heavy Rain and Dangerous Surf to Southwestern Mexico Tropical Storm Flossie is forecast to strengthen and may impact Mexico's southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes with heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous surf early this week. Tropical Storm Flossie is expected to deliver heavy rains, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to Mexico’s southwestern coast in the coming days, prompting authorities to issue…
  • hurricane-flossie-strengthens-july-1-2025Hurricane Flossie will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco Hurricane Flossie intensifies off Mexico's Pacific coast with winds near 90 mph. Heavy rain, flooding, and tropical storm conditions expected in parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco. Hurricane Flossie continued to intensify early Tuesday morning as it moved west-northwestward off the coast of southwestern Mexico, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across multiple states.…
  • tropical-storm-flossie-strengthens-mexico-june-2025Tropical Storm Flossie Strengthens Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Could Become Hurricane by Tuesday Tropical Storm Flossie gains strength off southwestern Mexico, with hurricane status possible by Tuesday. Storm warnings issued from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula. Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength off Mexico’s Pacific coastline, prompting tropical storm warnings and watches across several southwestern states. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Flossie is expected…
  • cancun-beach-cleanup-sargassumMassive Beach Cleanup to Combat Sargassum in Cancun After a week of the Cancun’s tourism department denying sargassum existed and insisting media photos were fakes, over 600 public servants and volunteers joined the first simultaneous beach cleanup. In a bold step toward environmental preservation and tourism sustainability, Cancun's Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta led the city’s first simultaneous beach cleanup effort this week.…
  • raw-sewage-playa-los-muertos-puerto-vallartaMore Raw Sewage Dumping at Playa Los Muertos Appear to Come From Local Hotel Business owners in Puerto Vallarta are demanding action after raw sewage was discovered leaking onto Playa Los Muertos, raising public health and tourism concerns. A raw sewage leak at Playa Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta has sparked outrage among local tourist service providers and business owners, who say the contamination is driving away visitors and…
  • oregon-murder-fugitive-extradited-puerto-vallartaFugitive Wanted for 2008 Oregon Homicide Captured in Puerto Vallarta and Extradited to U.S. Jesús Rodríguez Borrayo, a fugitive for 17 years, was extradited from Mexico to Oregon for his role in a 2008 drive-by shooting that left one dead. He was located in Puerto Vallarta. A man wanted for murder and other violent crimes in the United States for nearly two decades has been extradited after being found…
  • cancun-2025-sargassum-beaches-and-activitiesSargassum won’t ruin your Cancun vacation, there are plenty of clean beaches and tourist activities As the 2025 sargassum season continues through September, visitors to Cancun can still enjoy clear beaches like Playa Delfines and Playa Caracol. As the 2025 sargassum season intensifies across Quintana Roo, tourists are finding it more difficult to enjoy the region’s iconic white-sand beaches without encountering the unsightly brown seaweed. While the influx of sargassum…
  • tropical-wave-7-floods-bacalar-chetumal-emergency-responseTropical Wave Floods Bacalar and Chetumal as Navy and Army Activate Emergency Plans Torrential rains from Tropical Wave 7 flood Bacalar and Chetumal, prompting emergency response from the Navy and Army. Several towns remain isolated in southern Quintana Roo. Torrential rains caused by Tropical Wave Number 7 have flooded multiple communities in southern Quintana Roo, prompting a joint emergency response from Mexico’s Navy and Army. Authorities activated their…
  • timeshare puerto vallartaUS Uncertainty Slows Growth in Mexico’s Vacation Property Market in 2025 Tourism developers in Mexico lower 2025 sales projections due to U.S. policy uncertainty under Trump, with American buyers making up 70% of the market. Mexico’s vacation property market is feeling the effects of political turbulence north of the border, with tourism developers projecting slower sales growth in 2025. According to the Mexican Association of Tourism…
Scroll to Top