US highlights Campeche and Yucatán as Mexico’s safest states for peace and prosperity

During a digital trends forum, the US Consul praised Campeche and Yucatán as Mexico’s most peaceful states, citing their stability and regional economic potential.

The United States has formally recognized the Mexican states of Campeche and Yucatán as models of peace and regional stability, calling them the safest states in the country. The announcement came from U.S. Consul Justin Thomas during the “Digital Trends Forum” held on the Yucatán Peninsula, an event organized by the U.S. Embassy and the American Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking at the forum, Thomas emphasized the strategic importance of Campeche and Yucatán not only as safe zones but as emerging hubs of economic opportunity. “These are regions free from violence. They offer peace, and peace leads to life and prosperity,” he said.

Thomas’s remarks come at a time when Mexico continues to face significant challenges related to violence and organized crime in many other parts of the country. By contrast, Campeche and Yucatán have consistently ranked among Mexico’s safest states, known for low crime rates and a relatively calm social environment.

The Consul stressed that the security and tranquility in both states are not only beneficial to local residents but also serve as a foundation for sustained economic development. He praised ongoing bilateral cooperation in security matters, including efforts to combat organized crime, which he said have played a role in keeping the region safe.

“The United States is committed to supporting the well-being of the people of Campeche and Yucatán,” Thomas added, reaffirming diplomatic and development ties with the peninsula.

The two-day Digital Trends Forum brought together entrepreneurs, government officials, and tech professionals to explore the potential of e-commerce and digital tools in regional economic development. Thomas used the opportunity to encourage small and micro-business owners to embrace digital platforms and online commerce to grow their businesses and reach broader markets.

He pointed out that the forum was more than just a tech event—it was a reflection of how safety and innovation can go hand-in-hand to foster inclusive growth in local economies.

Campeche Governor Layda Sansores and Yucatán Governor Mauricio Vila were not quoted directly in the event coverage, but their administrations have consistently promoted the states’ safety and quality of life as key features to attract investment, tourism, and talent.

In recent years, both states have also made headlines for their roles in larger federal infrastructure projects like the Tren Maya, which aims to boost economic activity while preserving cultural heritage across the southeastern region.

The recognition from the U.S. government aligns with efforts by both local and federal officials to rebrand the peninsula as a secure, forward-looking destination for both tourism and entrepreneurship.

With the U.S. Consulate affirming its support and international confidence growing in the region’s potential, Campeche and Yucatán continue to stand out as rare success stories in Mexico’s complex security landscape.

