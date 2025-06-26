US intelligence links Baja California Governor to CJNG money laundering network

Baja California

Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila is under US intelligence investigation for alleged ties to CJNG-linked money laundering schemes spanning Baja California and Southern California.

Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila of Baja California is under scrutiny from U.S. intelligence agencies for alleged connections to money laundering operations and criminal networks tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), according to a source within a federal intelligence unit speaking to Los Angeles Press.

The source, who requested anonymity for security reasons, confirmed that Ávila is considered a “person of interest” in an active investigation into a wide-ranging money laundering scheme operating on both sides of the U.S.–Mexico border. The probe includes suspicions of financial dealings through businessmen allegedly linked to CJNG, including Ensenada entrepreneur Fernando Rafael Salgado Chávez.

According to the intelligence official, Salgado provided significant financial and logistical support to Governor Ávila and her inner circle. This support reportedly includes the use of a private plane for both personal and official travel, and connections to high-value real estate, including a property in Rancho Santa Fe—one of the most exclusive communities in San Diego County, California.

Governor Ávila’s husband, Carlos Torres Torres, is also reportedly implicated in the investigation, along with other officials in her administration. The alleged scheme involves shell companies and shadow financial networks operated throughout Baja California with links to key U.S. states such as California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

Among the businessmen named in the investigation is Álvaro Vidal Velasco, who is reportedly a close associate of Salgado. Vidal is suspected of operating with impunity, allegedly protected by the Baja California Attorney General’s Office. Intelligence officials suggest this level of protection may have allowed organized crime groups to gain influence over strategic sectors, particularly in public security and border operations between Tijuana and San Diego.

The allegations suggest an entrenched network of corruption that extends beyond political favors and into organized efforts to launder illicit proceeds. Investigative reports by Los Angeles Press detail the role of shell companies created and managed by Salgado and Gustavo Fimbres, with support from real estate agent César Martín Ybarra. These companies are alleged to have facilitated the movement of unregulated funds and masked ownership of real estate assets across Baja California and Southern California.

The use of such companies, according to the intelligence source, was not merely incidental but central to the laundering strategy. These entities allegedly served as conduits for money originating from CJNG’s criminal activities, camouflaging illicit capital through property investments and complex financial transactions.

Investigators are also examining whether Governor Ávila’s administration deliberately allowed certain criminal organizations to exert control in key sectors, especially in managing border crossings. The intelligence source claims these allowances may have been intended to guarantee the flow of illicit goods and maintain CJNG’s territorial control in the region.

While no formal charges have been filed, the investigation marks a serious development in U.S.–Mexico cooperation on anti-corruption and anti-narcotics efforts. The CJNG has long been identified by both U.S. and Mexican authorities as one of the most dangerous and expansive criminal organizations in the hemisphere, known for its violent enforcement tactics and sophisticated financial operations.

The Los Angeles Press has published a series of reports documenting ownership records, shell companies, and travel logs allegedly linking Governor Ávila and her affiliates to these financial dealings. These reports include documentation of real estate transfers, private jet usage, and corporate structures tied to CJNG-linked entrepreneurs.

Governor Ávila has not publicly commented on the allegations. Her office has not issued a formal response to the Los Angeles Press report or the intelligence claims.

If confirmed, the revelations could have serious political consequences for Ávila, a member of the ruling Morena party and a rising figure in Mexican politics. Her administration has positioned itself as committed to transparency and anti-corruption—claims that, if these allegations prove accurate, may face intense scrutiny.

At present, the U.S. intelligence investigation remains ongoing. Officials have not disclosed when or if formal proceedings might take place, or whether Mexican authorities are participating directly in the inquiry.

As the probe unfolds, pressure is mounting on Mexican federal institutions to investigate the claims and ensure accountability at the highest levels of state government. Given the cross-border nature of the alleged crimes, legal and diplomatic repercussions may follow, especially if U.S. agencies decide to pursue criminal indictments or sanctions based on their findings.

