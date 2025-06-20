US issues security alert over disappearances on Monterrey-Reynosa highway

The US Embassy in Mexico warns of disappearances along the Monterrey to Reynosa highway, urging travelers to avoid nighttime travel amid rising risks.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has issued a security alert following multiple reports of disappearances on the highway connecting Monterrey, Nuevo León, with Reynosa, Tamaulipas. The embassy is urging all travelers, especially U.S. citizens, to avoid nighttime travel on the route amid escalating safety concerns.

“The U.S. Consulate is aware of disappearances on the highway between Monterrey and Reynosa,” the embassy said in its alert published Friday. The warning highlights growing danger along this route, particularly between the towns of Cadereyta and Los Ramones. According to the diplomatic mission, the Reynosa Security Secretariat has also issued a similar advisory recommending people refrain from driving this stretch at night due to serious security risks.

Tamaulipas remains one of the most dangerous states in Mexico, plagued by organized crime and persistent violence. The U.S. Department of State has designated Tamaulipas as a Level 4 travel advisory zone—the highest level on its scale—urging Americans not to travel there due to the prevalence of violent crime and a high risk of kidnapping.

As part of longstanding security protocols, U.S. government employees are strictly prohibited from traveling between cities in Tamaulipas using Mexican highways. The embassy reiterated that any official travel between Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey must take place exclusively via Federal Highway 85D, and only during daylight hours and with prior approval.

The advisory serves as a reminder that security conditions on many Mexican highways, particularly in border states such as Tamaulipas, can rapidly deteriorate without warning. Criminal groups often target travelers for kidnappings, robberies, and extortion, particularly in isolated areas with limited law enforcement presence.

The recent disappearances raise new concerns about the safety of one of northern Mexico’s most vital transit routes, frequently used by both commercial and private vehicles. The Monterrey–Reynosa corridor plays a key role in cross-border trade and travel, linking two major cities close to the U.S. border, with Reynosa located just across from McAllen, Texas.

Travelers who must use the highway are advised to do so with extreme caution, only during daylight hours, and ideally as part of a convoy or with other vehicles. The U.S. Embassy also urges travelers to monitor local news and stay in contact with family or friends when journeying through northern Mexico.

U.S. citizens in Mexico can enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time updates and alerts from the embassy. In the event of an emergency, the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey and other regional consulates can provide support and assistance.

Given the worsening conditions in parts of Tamaulipas, the U.S. government continues to caution against all non-essential travel to the region. Travelers are reminded to prioritize their personal safety and consider alternate routes whenever possible.