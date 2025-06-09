US sanctions Los Chapitos and offers 10 million dollar reward

US sanctions Los Chapitos as a designated terrorist group and offers 10 million dollar reward for information on leaders Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán.

The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Los Chapitos, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group under its illicit narcotics and terrorism authorities. This move marks one of the most aggressive actions by the Trump administration to tackle cross-border drug trafficking and curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Treasury officials say the designation targets Los Chapitos for facilitating both the trafficking and production of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which has fueled a growing overdose crisis nationwide. By labeling the group under terrorism statutes, the department gains expanded levers to freeze assets, block transactions, and penalize anyone who provides material support.

In addition to the group itself, two leaders—Archivaldo Iván Guzmán Salazar and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, both sons of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán—face sanctions. The department announced a reward of up to 10 million dollars for information leading to their arrest or conviction, underscoring the priority Congress and the administration place on dismantling this network.

“Los Chapitos are a powerful and hyper-violent faction of the Sinaloa Cartel that is at the forefront of fentanyl trafficking into the United States,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. He added that the department is executing President Trump’s mandate to dismantle drug cartels entirely and hold leaders like El Chapo’s sons accountable. “Treasury is maximizing every tool available to halt the fentanyl crisis and help save lives.”

The sanctions also extend to a regional network of business fronts and associates in Mexico linked to Los Chapitos. All U.S. assets held by these entities are now frozen, and American individuals and companies are barred from engaging in transactions with them. Violations could trigger significant penalties under U.S. law.

This action follows the administration’s February designations of the Aragua Train, the Sinaloa Cartel, and other transnational criminal organizations as global terrorist groups. President Trump issued an executive order on January 20 directing officials to assess whether any criminal cartel or gang qualifies for such a label, a step aimed at broadening the government’s toolkit against narcotics and violence.

The terror designations come amid a wider push on migration, with thousands of migrants deported to third-party Latin American countries as part of a hard-line border policy. By linking cartel violence to national security, the administration signals its intent to treat drug trafficking not only as a law-enforcement issue but as an element of counterterrorism strategy.

