US thanks Mexico for sending rescue teams to assist in Texas flood

The US government publicly thanked Mexico flood rescue teams for sending firefighters and civil protection specialists to assist search and rescue efforts in Kerrville, Texas, after deadly July 4 weekend floods.

The United States government on July 8, 2025, formally thanked Mexico for its swift deployment of emergency personnel to aid search and rescue operations in Kerrville, Texas. Severe flooding struck the Hill Country region just outside San Antonio on Friday, claiming lives and leaving multiple people missing during what should have been a celebratory holiday weekend.

At a press briefing held at the State Department in Washington, spokesperson Tammy Bruce acknowledged the outpouring of support from abroad. “We are moved by the many countries around the world that have offered their condolences,” Bruce said. “We are thankful to our regional partners, including our friends and neighbors in Mexico, who generously have sent brave firefighters and members of their civil protection water rescue teams to support the search and rescue efforts in Kerrville, Texas.”

Her remarks underscored both the depth of the partnership between the two nations and the crucial role Mexico’s teams played in an operation that local authorities struggled to staff on their own.

Heavy rains over two days caused the Guadalupe River to overflow, inundating roads, homes and event venues packed for July 4 activities. The sudden deluge led to flash floods that swept through low-lying areas, forcing hundreds from their homes and resulting in at least four confirmed deaths and a dozen people unaccounted for, according to Kerr County officials.

In response to an urgent appeal from Equu Search—an American nonprofit with more than 40 years of search and rescue experience—the Mexican government dispatched a specialized team from Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila. Angelina Farris, Equu Search’s US representative, coordinated the request.

The contingent comprises 12 Civil Protection and Firefighter personnel alongside four experts from the Fundación 911. All are trained in swift-water rescue techniques and have extensive operational experience across Mexico’s varied landscapes. They arrived on Texas soil within 24 hours of the formal request and immediately joined local sheriff’s deputies and volunteer groups combing flood zones for survivors and evidence.

In one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods near the Guadalupe River’s banks, the Mexican specialists used inflatable boats and sonar equipment to scan submerged areas, locate debris fields, and recover vehicles swept off nearby roads. Their arrival bolstered the strained capabilities of local teams, who faced high water levels and strong currents that hampered conventional rescue craft.

Meanwhile, in Monterrey, Governor Samuel García announced on social media that Nuevo León state rescuers are en route to Kerrville. “Our teams carry the expertise, equipment and determination to help our neighbors in need,” García said. He noted that personnel from the Monterrey Metropolitan Area’s various municipalities would join the deployment, adding manpower and logistical support.

The governor’s move echoes longstanding ties between Mexico’s northern states and their Texan counterparts. Civil Protection authorities in Coahuila and Nuevo León routinely collaborate with agencies in Texas on cross-border emergencies, from wildfires to industrial accidents. This latest mission reaffirms that partnership amid increasingly volatile weather patterns.

Local officials in Kerrville expressed gratitude for the international aid. Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Maria Delgado told reporters that the equipment and skills Mexico’s teams brought “saved us precious hours of work” and “gave families hope that we’d do everything possible to find their loved ones.”

As floodwaters recede and the recovery phase begins, residents face a long road to rebuild homes and businesses ruined by the surge. Federal, state and non-profit groups have set up shelters and relief funds, but the immediate focus remains on locating missing persons and ensuring public safety ahead of forecasted heavy rains later this week.

The US acknowledgment of Mexico’s support highlights a rare moment of unity in a politically charged climate. By sending trained rescuers and specialized gear at a moment’s notice, Mexico demonstrated solidarity with its northern neighbor—and reminded both countries of the value of cooperation when disaster strikes.

