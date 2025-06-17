Valladolid launches tourism councils to strengthen Pueblo Mágico designation

Valladolid

Valladolid forms Citizen Committee and Tourism Advisory Council to boost sustainable tourism as part of national Magical Towns strategy.

In a move to reinforce Valladolid’s standing as a Pueblo Mágico and enhance its tourism profile, the Secretariat for Tourism Development (Sefotur) formally established two key bodies this week: the Citizens Committee of the Magical Town of Valladolid and the Municipal Tourism Advisory Council. The event took place in the Murals Hall of the Municipal Palace and marked a significant step in aligning the city with both national and state tourism development goals.

Leading the ceremony were Sefotur chief Darío Flota Ocampo and Valladolid Mayor Homero Novelo Burgos, who emphasized the role of citizen engagement and cross-sector collaboration in driving sustainable tourism.

“This is about giving Valladolid the tools and structure to grow its tourism responsibly, in a way that benefits the community and protects our heritage,” said Flota Ocampo during the event.

The creation of these two entities is part of Mexico’s broader National Strategy to Strengthen Magical Towns, overseen by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR), and ties directly into Yucatán’s State Maya Renaissance Development Plan 2024–2030. The state plan is aimed at leveraging Maya cultural identity to foster economic and social development across Yucatán, particularly in historically rich municipalities like Valladolid.

The newly formed Citizen Committee is composed of representatives from civil society and will oversee the design, implementation, and monitoring of strategies that touch on tourism, local economy, and cultural initiatives. Its mandate is to ensure that community voices are included in shaping Valladolid’s tourism future.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Tourism Advisory Council will serve a complementary role, offering guidance from a cross-section of sectors. The council includes local government officials, business owners, academics, and representatives from public and private organizations. Together, they will help evaluate tourism proposals, address emerging challenges, and align projects with broader policy goals.

One of the major announcements during the event was Valladolid’s formal authorization to use the official Pueblo Mágico brand and logo. This follows the signing of an agreement with SECTUR, granting the city full branding rights associated with the national Magical Towns program—a recognition that helps destinations attract federal resources, marketing support, and tourist attention.

Valladolid’s Pueblo Mágico status isn’t new, but officials say these actions will elevate the city’s classification within Mexico’s tourism hierarchy. By setting up a formal governance structure around tourism planning, the municipality is taking steps to meet higher standards for sustainability, cultural preservation, and economic impact.

“The committees aren’t just ceremonial—they’re strategic,” said Mayor Novelo Burgos. “They help ensure that our policies aren’t just top-down, but that they reflect local needs and knowledge.”

Valladolid, often described as the heart of the eastern Yucatán, has long drawn visitors with its colonial architecture, cenotes, and proximity to archaeological sites like Chichén Itzá and Ek Balam. Its Pueblo Mágico designation, first awarded in 2012, brought national attention and increased investment—but also the need for more coordinated tourism management.

With the rise in both domestic and international travelers to Yucatán, officials see this new structure as essential for long-term sustainability.

“Growth must be planned, not improvised,” added Flota Ocampo. “We want Valladolid to be a model for how a small city can manage tourism growth intelligently, with pride in its identity and care for its people.”

The next steps include setting short- and medium-term objectives for the committees, developing community-based tourism projects, and integrating Valladolid more fully into the promotional efforts of the national Pueblos Mágicos network.

Tourism authorities are expected to release the committees’ first development roadmap later this year.

