Chapala mobilizes Tourist Police ahead of Virgin of Zapopan Chapala visit

Chapala strengthens security and tourist support with a 20-officer unit as the Virgin of Zapopan Chapala visit brings thousands of faithful to Lake Chapala on July 13 and 14.

Chapala, Jalisco - Thousands of pilgrims will gather along the shores of Lake Chapala on Sunday, July 13 and Monday, July 14, when the image of the Virgin of Zapopan visits the municipality. To ensure safety and smooth visitor flow, Mayor Alejandro Aguirre activated a newly formed Tourist Police force that will eventually deploy 20 officers fluent in English and trained in . . .

