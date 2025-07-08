Volkswagen Mexico recall affects 15,018 vehicles for Takata airbags

By

Mexico News

Volkswagen Mexico recall spans three campaigns and 15,018 vehicles to fix Takata airbags risk. Learn model years, deadlines, and owner actions for the Volkswagen Mexico recall.

Volkswagen de México has launched three recall campaigns affecting a total of 15,018 vehicles after Profeco and federal authorities flagged a Takata airbag defect. The series of recalls, aimed at preventing potential injury from airbag ruptures, covers model years 2010 through 2015 and spans driver- and passenger-side airbags.

The latest recall, announced June 23, 2025, targets 3,794 units of the 2015 Cross Fox, Gol, Gol Sedan, Saveiro, and T4. Authorities warn that if the passenger-side airbag deploys, fragments from the gas generator casing could eject toward occupants. Volkswagen will replace the faulty gas generators free of charge. Vehicle owners have until June 23, 2026, to visit an authorized dealer for repair or inspection. According to Profeco, no injuries or incidents related to these models have been reported in Mexico to date.

An earlier campaign began February 19, 2024, and remains open indefinitely. It covers 6,733 units of various 2010–2012 Cross Fox Std, Gol CL Aire Std, Gol GT Std, Gol Sedán Sport CV and CL, and Saveiro Highkine Extended Cab models. In this instance, the defect affects the driver-side airbag. Volkswagen will replace the airbag components as needed, and owners can schedule service at any time without deadline.

The first recall in this series took effect October 3, 2023. It involved 4,491 units of the 2014 Saveiro, Gol, Gol Sedan, and Cross Fox, which share the same passenger-side airbag issue as the 2015 models. Volkswagen offered inspections and, where needed, generator replacements. That campaign remains open until October 3, 2025.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive postal notifications from Volkswagen de México. To confirm whether their VIN falls under any campaign, drivers can visit any authorized dealer. For self-service, Volkswagen provides an online lookup tool at https://www.appsvolkswagen.com.mx/recall/llamado-revision.html, and assistance is available by calling 800 SERVI VW (7378489) or emailing [email protected].

Profeco, Mexico’s Federal Consumer Protection Agency, works with automakers to track safety alerts and ensure compliance. In all three campaigns, authorities stress that timely repair eliminates the risk posed by aging or defective airbag inflators. With Takata airbag failures linked to high-velocity ruptures and shrapnel injuries worldwide, proactive recalls remain a priority for automakers and regulators alike.

Affected Volkswagen owners should act promptly to schedule their free repairs. Dealers will inspect the installed inflator and swap in a new gas generator if testing reveals the potential for fragment release. By meeting the recall deadlines—June 23, 2026 for 2015 models and October 3, 2025 for 2014 models—owners will restore full airbag safety and avoid out-of-pocket costs.

Staying informed and responsive to safety notices keeps Mexico’s roads safer and helps automakers maintain consumer trust. For more information on the Volkswagen Mexico recall, vehicle owners can use the online VIN checker or contact customer service directly.

