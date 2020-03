Few clouds are expected today in Puerto Vallarta. Temperatures will move between a maximum of 29c (84f) and a minimum of 20c (68f) with a light west wind with gusts of up to 17 km / h.

Little cloudiness is expected for tomorrow. Temperatures will range between 19c (66f) and 30c (86f) with light winds.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although precipitation is very unlikely. In addition, temperatures are not expected to change over the next several days.