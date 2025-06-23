Weather in Mazatlán Today: Cloudy Skies and Warm Temperatures in Mazatlán Today and Tomorrow

Cloudy conditions are expected to dominate the skies over Mazatlán today, with warm temperatures persisting throughout the day and into tomorrow. While no rain is in the forecast, locals and tourists alike should take precautions to stay cool and hydrated as high humidity and cloud cover may make the day feel hotter than the thermometer reads.

Today’s Weather: Warm and Cloudy

Morning
Mazatlán residents woke up to partly cloudy skies and a mild breeze this morning. With temperatures starting at 27°C (81°F), the early hours are warm but tolerable. Winds from the west are blowing gently at speeds up to 14 km/h (8.7 mph), without any gusts strong enough to cause discomfort. The partially cloudy skies are expected to keep the sun from being too intense while still allowing for a mostly sunny start to the day.

Afternoon
As the day progresses, cloud cover is expected to decrease slightly, providing excellent conditions for outdoor activities. With temperatures hovering around 28°C (82°F) in the late morning and early afternoon, it will be a warm day without oppressive heat. Westerly winds will pick up slightly, reaching a maximum of 17 km/h, still mild and unlikely to disrupt plans for beachgoers or tourists enjoying the city’s boardwalk and historical sites.

Evening and Night
Dense cloud cover will return in the evening, with skies expected to be mostly overcast by nightfall. While there is no precipitation in the forecast, the heavy cloud layer may make the evening feel particularly humid. Winds will remain calm, blowing at just 11 km/h (6.8 mph) from the west. The temperature will remain at 27°C, creating a hot and muggy atmosphere. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and make use of air-conditioned spaces to remain comfortable.

Weather Tip: Maintain a balanced diet by including fresh fruits and vegetables. Avoid processed foods to stay healthy in warm conditions.

Tomorrow’s Forecast: More Clouds and Continued Heat

The cloudy trend is set to continue into Tuesday. Early morning temperatures will once again start at 27°C, accompanied by light winds from the west-northwest reaching up to 9 km/h. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the morning.

By late morning, the temperature is expected to rise to 28°C (83°F). Though still warm, light west-northwest winds of up to 13 km/h will keep conditions relatively stable. With dense cloud cover expected to persist, sunlight will be minimal, which could affect mood and energy levels. It’s recommended to use bright indoor lighting or open windows to allow in as much natural light as possible.

Overnight temperatures will hold steady at 27°C, with west-northwest winds reaching a maximum of 10 km/h. The night will remain overcast with thick cloud cover, again warranting the use of mood-lifting lighting indoors due to the limited natural light.

No Rain, But Heat Safety Still Important

Although no precipitation is expected over the next 24 hours, the consistent cloud cover and warm temperatures make heat safety a priority. Those spending time outdoors should dress in light, breathable clothing and take regular breaks in shaded or cool areas.

Mazatlán’s weather may not bring rain, but the high humidity and overcast skies create an environment where dehydration and heat-related fatigue can occur quickly if precautions aren’t taken.

